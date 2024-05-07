Our 10 best fashion moments from the 2024 Met Gala

Getty Images

After a year of waiting, the 2024 Met Gala is finally here. The theme of the evening, The Garden of Time, allowed celebrities and their teams to share their unique views on this term. What happened next? Creatives and artists flocked to New York and showed up with fantastic ensembles. One of our favorite stars of the evening was Zendaya, who wore a custom-made Maison Margiela gown. His key moment was led by the talented Law Roach.

Others who caught our eye upon arrival included Colman Domingo, who arrived wearing New York designer Willy Chavarria, styled by Wayman + Micah. Another standout moment was Tyla, who was a vision in a sand-sculpted design by Olivier Rousteings Balmain (she was styled by Katie Qian). It was a risky dress, but perfect for the rising star who is currently experimenting with her style.

Below, take a look at our favorite and some of the most looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

Zendaya at Maison Margiela

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Zendaya attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Co-host Zendaya is striking tonight. In an off-the-shoulder custom-patterned Maison Margiela dress, she also looks effortless. The tones of her dress are composed of a deep blue and a royal green hue that work well together. Zendaya and Law Roachs' confection was on-theme due to the use of whimsical florals.

Colman Domingo in Willy Chavarria

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Domingo, who has risen to the forefront of many movie fans' hearts in recent years, wears a stunning cream and black tuxedo by Willy Chavarria. The silky material of her blazer pairs elegantly with the contrasting black pants which are created to be a little oversized. Suede shoes also give things a boost. The smoky eye makeup he wears also elevates this entire ensemble. Finally, the use of Calla lilies subverted by the sharp nature of his tuxedo classifies this look as trendy and I think he nailed the theme perfectly.

Tyla in Balmain

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 6: Tyla attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

In a custom Balmain outfit created to look like disappearing sand, Tyla showed up to her first Met Gala. The moment she orchestrated could be considered appropriate for the Garden of Time moniker if time as a reference matters. The Amapiano artist blew me away mainly because I wouldn't have thought that would be his look. The sand dress was molded to her exact shape and was also worn with a kitschy hourglass accessory.

Kerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 6: Kerry Washington attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Washington looked regal in a long, dark purple dress by Oscar De La Renta. His look was sophisticated rather than brooding. The deeply low-cut part of her dress seemed a little heavy, but overall, Washington's fashion moment was well worth the wait. The intricate flowers embedded in her dress were also fitting and fitting for the theme.

Gayle King in Marchesa

American journalist Gayle King arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York. The gala raises funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme of the 2024 Gala is “Sleeping beauties: waking up fashion”. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Award-winning TV host and journalist Gayle King wasn't playing fair tonight. Her bright green custom Marchesa dress was a head-turner. The ruffles located on the lower right part of her creation gave it a chiseled appearance. Her version of “Garden of Time” was given a touch of energy with the hue chosen for her dress.

Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Angela Weiss/AFP

Campbell glowed in a flattering light blue Burberry dress designed by Daniel Lee. The dress included hundreds of pieces of fabric. This was an approach to the theme since blue is often associated with imagination, intuition and freedom. Overall, this design was a tasteful choice for the beloved model.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Gap

John Shearer/WireImage

Our red carpet sweetheart, DaVine Joy Randolph, hasn't encountered a fabric she doesn't agree with. The Zac Posen-designed denim dress included some interesting elements: a midsection and strapless top paired with a decadent pleated train in multiple hues, a deep blue and a richer, lighter blue. Joy Randolph's first Met Gala with Posen incorporated elements from 1700s evening wear, classifying it as a cyclical reminder of fashion's past. What led them to define the theme of the evening? The blue tone and the way Posen took inspiration from the movement of water when creating the dress.

Taylor Russell in Loewe

Marleen Moses/Getty Images

I always wanted to be a tree, and that's what I'm trying to do, Russell said during a Vogues live stream of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. Her custom Loewe gown consisted of an aesthetically pleasing wooden bodice followed by a long, creamy white train. I would call this a theme because of the use of wood and flowers which evoke the imaginative use of nature. When combined, all elements of Russell's look are deeply flattering.

Ben Simmons in Thom Browne

Ben Simmons at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ben Simmons vied for the title of best dressed man of the evening. In a dark gray Thom Browne suit, Simmons champions the evolution of athlete style. He also wore a matching overcoat, coral-lens glasses and a briefcase with a clock motif. Each of these facets of his outfit paid off, it was a fulfilling masculine moment of the evening. Simmons' modern moment can be considered a theme as he offers a new take on menswear, and there is also a single rose embroidered on his overcoat.

Nicki Minaj In Marni

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicki Minaj made an appearance on the red carpet in a chic yellow and metallic mini dress by Marni. Throughout the design, there were miniature flowers with crystals encrusted, indicating that Minaj leaned into the nighttime theme. The florals that reinvent clothing inspired by the natural world have appeared in matching hues, including orange, lilac, a bright teal, a bold magenta and even a punchy orange color. A pair of matching yellow pumps and a clutch were the perfect complement to this girly, ethereal look.