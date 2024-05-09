Fashion
Miami's Gaucho Buenos Aries offers stylish collection of 'murses' and men's bags – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
For centuries, women around the world have carried handbags to hold all of their important items.
And now, men are jumping on the trend, all in the name of fashion! Alex Miranda is here with all the mure details. What's up, Alex?
I'm not going to lie, I've always been jealous of the practicality of handbags. Even though I know I would lose mine within a week, Murses are becoming more and more common. Maybe I'll just fill a cupboard with them.
Indiana Jones was ahead of the curve when it came to men's handbags.
Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani): From now on, you're going to have to get used to the fact that Joey comes with a bag.
Joey Tribbiani too. He wore a mure in the hit show Friends.
Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani): It's handy too, check it out. It has compartments for all your belongings.
It's now a trend that celebrities like Jacob Elordi, LeBron James and David Beckham have all followed.
Jacob Elordi: I have too many tote bags.
To learn more about this rise in men's fashion, we stopped by Gaucho Buenos Aries in Miami's Design District to take a look at their bags.
Matias Mazza: We have this new collection, it's the travel collection. What we love to do with Gaucho is offer people these high quality items at an affordable price.
And with this new collection, men's fashion was at the forefront.
Matias Mazza: Women always get these cool accessories, but we don't get anything. And I think the crossbody bag or these walls came out of nowhere just because we also like to store a lot of things.
From tote bags to book bags, men just can't seem to get enough of them.
Matias Mazza: It goes back to accessibility, I think everyone wants to be comfortable and I think fashion is about expressing yourself and also being comfortable.
Comfort is not the only advantage of these bags, they are also versatile.
Matias Mazza: They are used for everything. You can go abroad, you can go to the beach, you can go on a business trip, you can do whatever you want.
Although their walls are all the rage, Gaucho has other items that are flying off the shelves.
Matias Mazza: What's great about us is that yes, we carry bags and we focus heavily on accessories, but we also give a little bit of fashion. We have ponchos, sweaters, cool bucket hats, it's also a new trend.
Jerry Seinfeld (as Jerry Seinfeld): Hey, officer, someone took my European carry-on bag.
Officer: Your what?
Jerry Seinfeld (as Jerry Seinfeld): The black leather thing with the strap.
Officer: You mean a handbag?
Jerry Seinfeld (as Jerry Seinfeld): Yes, a handbag. I carry a handbag.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Gaucho Buenos Aires
112 NE 41st Street Suite #106
Miami, Florida 33137
(786) 224-1007
gaucho.com
Sources
2/ https://wsvn.com/entertainment/deco-drive/miamis-gaucho-buenos-aries-provides-stylish-collection-of-murses-and-mens-bags/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
