Two men's golfers named to the All-Mountain West team





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — San Diego State junior Justin Hastings (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands) and sophomore Tyler Kowack (San Diego/Canyon Crest Academy) were each named to the 2023-24 All-Mountain West team , the league announced Wednesday. This is the second consecutive all-conference award for Hastings and the first for Kowack. The conference awards and team of the conference are voted on by the league's 11 head coaches. Hastings, who is 77th in the nation according to the latest scorecard powered by Clippd computer ratings, ranks second on the team this season with a 70.97 (-13) stroke average through 30 rounds. Hastings opened the season with a wire-to-wire victory at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate (September 8-10) with an 18-under 195, the best 54-hole score in program history. In 10 tournaments this season, he has one win, three top-5 finishes and five top-10 efforts. Hastings, who earlier this month was seventh at the Mountain West Championship at 3-under-par 213, helping the SDSU to win its third straight MW title, also ranks second on the team in subpar rounds (14) and 60s rounds (8). Kowack, meanwhile, leads the team with a 70.88 (-18) average through 33 rounds. Ranked 106th in the latest scorecard powered by Clippd computer ratings, Kowack won the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate, Sept. 25-26, at 11-under 205. In 11 tournaments this season, Kowack has one win, two top 5, four top 10s and five top 20s. He also leads San Diego State in sub-par rounds (19) and in the 60s (12). The Aztecs will compete in the 2024 West Lafayette Regional, May 13-15, on the par-72, 7,465-yard Kampen-Cosler Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ranked sixth out of 13 teams, the top five teams and lowest-ranked individuals not on those West Lafayette-area teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, scheduled for May 24-29, at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, near Carlsbad, California. , hosted by Texas. 2023-24 Mountain West Men's Golf Awards

Golfer of the Year: Bastien Amat, Sr., New Mexico

First-year student : Ryan Firpo, Fresno State

Coach of the Year: Jake Harrington, New Mexico All-Mountain West men's golf team Cole Rueck, So., Boise State

Connor Jones, Gr., Colorado State

Matthew Sutherland, Sr., Fresno State

Enrique Dimayuga, Sr., Nevada

Bastien Amat, Sr., New Mexico

Albert Boneta, Sr., New Mexico

Justin Hastings Jr., San Diego State

Tyler Kowack So., San Diego State Caden Fioroni, Sr., UNLV

Yuki Moriyama, Sr., UNLV

