Lauren Snchez's Shattered Glass dress at the Met Gala 2024





The Met Gala is the epitome of artistry. It is an annual event for fashion designers to take their creativity to another level, and celebrities don their most extravagant and exquisite ensembles. Among the stars who stole the show at the Met Gala 2024 was Lauren Snchez, who mesmerized with her breathtaking Oscar de la Renta dress. Walking up the steps of the Met Gala on May 6, Snchez captivated in a strapless black velvet gown adorned with mosaic beading and mirrored appliqués reminiscent of a broken stained glass rose. Designed by the co-creative directors of Oscar de la Rentas, Fernando Garcia And Laura Kimthe dress was a custom creation inspired by the Art Nouveau aesthetic of the fashion houses' fall 2024 collection. GettyImages In an interview with Vogue, Garcia expressed admiration for the dress's design, noting how the broken glass pattern blended seamlessly with the elegance of the black velvet, accentuating Schez's petite waist. The dress served as a metaphor for resilience and the beauty of overcoming life's challenges. Snchez herself deeply resonated with the symbolism of the dress, describing it as more than just a dress but as a work of art that reflects the journey of putting its broken pieces back together. She eloquently articulated the deeper meaning of design, emphasizing its significance in her narrative. In my head, it's definitely a metaphor for life because it's kind of about all the broken pieces of life and putting those pieces back together,” she told the publication. It's not just a dress. It truly is a work of art. GettyImages Lauren Schez plans to evolve her style after attending the 2024 Met Gala When asked if things will influence her fashion in the future, she said: I think my personal style is always evolving. I was a journalist for a long time, so it was the costumes. Then I did a morning show and you dressed a little differently. I always had to dress for the role I was playing, she says. Now I'm having fun. laurenwsanchez According to the publication, when Lauren walked into Oscar de la Renta's studio, she felt like a little girl in a candy store. Behind the seams Oscar de la Renta's official Instagram account offered a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Snchez's stunning set, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship involved in bringing the kaleidoscopic dreamscape to life. The video captured Schez's enthusiasm throughout the creation process, although she humorously noted the tightness of the dress, jokingly stating, “I don't need to breathe.” As someone whose style has evolved over the years to reflect her different roles in the media industry, Snchez remains open to new sartorial adventures, seizing the opportunity to explore and experiment with different looks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hola.com/us/fashion/20240508359790/lauren-sanchezs-shattered-glass-gown-at-the-2024-met-gala/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos