The best brooches for wedding season, from Cartier to Louis Vuitton





The men's jewelry renaissance may be well underway, but for most who aren't walking a runway or red carpet, sporting a pearl necklace or a hand full of bling may still be a bridge too far . Enter the pin. Lapel accessories have once again become a focal point of menswear, overtaking the dandy pocket square or fancy tie bar when it comes to creative license when it comes to suits. But instead of the simple lapel pin (long known for its military, civic, or political affiliations), it is the once cluttered and more elaborate brooch that serves as a sartorial target for event and channel outfits for even the most fashionable subjects. more shy. explore how diamonds, gold and other precious materials can serve as powerful statements of self-expression. There's been a steady stream of bro pins throughout this year's awards shows, from Trevor Noah's Tiffany & Co. to Bird on a Rock during his Grammy hosting gig (a real flight of fancy for the late Daily Show host) to Oscar winner Cillian Murphys 24. – HS14 carat gold brooch from the Hong Kong-based brand Sauvereign (designed to showcase eight concentric trapezoids shaped like the interior components that Murphy's character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, used in his history-changing invention). But it was the Met Gala that had its heyday, with the gentleman attendees taking the trend and elevating it a few notches to fit the event's whimsical Garden of Time theme – and in many cases, surpassing it . The Jon Batistes Cartier brooch, circa 1928, was an exemplary Art Deco piece. It was also massive, extending a few inches from his lapel. Jeff Goldblum wore not one, not two, but three Tiffany & Co. brooches from the brand's Schlumberger collection (including another Bird on a Rock, now a signature of his Blue Book fine jewelry collection). He was shockingly edged out by Leon Bridges, who wore five brooches (one on each lapel, two on the pocket, one on a tie; a few were from jeweler Joseph Saidian) with cowboy boots and leather gloves black. Others were more cleverly placed, seemingly intended for a treasure hunt: Andrew Scott's vintage Boucheron insects crawled along the top of his (sleeveless) shoulder, while Emmanuel Tarpin's Troye Sivans butterfly pin was fitted to his Prada belt, and Odell Beckham, Jr. echoed the tie trend with a vintage Verdura seahorse brooch at the neck. In some places it was hard to tell where the brooch started and the suit ended. Jeremy Strong's Loro Piana had a built-in floral applique (his only jewelry, a single Sidney Garber diamond earring), while Omar Apollos DeBeer's brooches almost blended into the ornate lapels of his Loewe suit. “A well-executed brooch should look like an extension of the suit,” says stylist Avo Yermagyan. He recommends understated finishes for casual suits and going all-out with more intricate jeweled pins on tuxedos. At the Oscars, he dressed Sir Ben Kingsley in a satin double-breasted tuxedo from Dolce & Gabbana, equipping his lapel with an oversized, bejeweled floral pin (also from the Italian brand). A lapel pin serves no purpose other than decoration, so have fun with it and be bold in your choice, says Yermagyan. The more fashionably inclined can also look to Pharell Williams, whose debut at Louis Vuitton for the Spring/Summer 2024 men's collection included some of the most theatrical examples of lapel adornments, with glass beads and blue and white zircons. white decorating pocket stones linked by a chain that were designed to match the musical artists' iconic pearl-encrusted glasses. Here are 12 personality-enhancing brooches, just in time for wedding season. Cartier Image credit: Cartier The French house was a master of the Art Deco movement and new collections continue to hint at its heritage. This includes this Cartier fine jewelry brooch set in white gold with rubellites, onyx and diamonds, a piece that is equal parts color and geometry and whose dimensions are perfect for a satin tuxedo lapel . Price on request.

Nikos Koulis Image credit: Nikos Koulis THE Jewelry designer based in Athens created its ME with a more masculine point of view, using brushed black and yellow gold in angular pieces, including this brooch, punctuated with an 11.37-carat yellow-brown diamond. Price on request.

Harry Winston Image credit: Harry Winston The jewelry brandWinston's King brooch takes its name from the founder's famous nickname, the “King of Diamonds”, which Winston received in 1947 thanks to a story in Cosmopolitan magazine which used the exact same half-moon design in its layout. Today, the Harry Winston brooch is still made in platinum with emerald and baguette cut diamonds. Price on request.

Van Cleef & Arpels Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels Originally from 1969 Heritage collection, the Van Cleef & Arpels Lizard clip is set in white and yellow gold with two emeralds for its reptilian eyes. $22,800

Vegetables Image credit: Verdura First designed in 1940, Verdura's Target brooch was initially worn by Millicent Rogers and Dorothy Paley with matching earrings, but today the gold, diamond and platinum piece lends itself easily to many occasions ceremonial. BUY NOW: $24,500

Harwell Godfrey Image credit: Harwell Godfrey Part of the jewelry designer's Menagerie collection of unique animal jewelry, Harwell Godfrey's Snail brooch features yellow gold with champagne diamonds, white diamonds and her signature geometric inlay. $14,850

Mateo Image credit: Mateo While stick pins can be considered the beginner option versus a more advanced jeweled brooch, Mateo's Scepter brooch in gold, diamonds and a single baroque pearl still makes a bold statement. BUY NOW: $5,500

Louis Vuitton Image credit: Louis Vuitton In his first collection as men's creative director, Pharrell Williams introduced the new men's brooch to an even wider audience, pairing his penchant for wacky sunglasses with flourishes on lapels, including the dripping LV Dynasty brooch glass beads and white and blue zircons. BUY NOW: $1,290

Lugano Image credit: Lugano Fantasy is a signature of the brooch, and LuganoThe Butterfly version of the executes it with precision, combining 17.25 carats of delicately shaped opals with pear-shaped and brilliant diamonds, all set in white gold. Price on request.

Chopard Image credit: Chopard Consider floral-inspired jewelry brooches a welcome upgrade from the often over-the-top buttonhole (bonus: no wilting). Chopard fine jewelry is set in white gold and titanium with a 9.28 carat rubellite tourmaline and an array of pink sapphires, rubies, pink tourmalines, rubellite tourmalines, pink spinels and diamonds. Price on request.

Tiffany & co. Image credit: Tiffany & Co. As one of its most iconic designs, the Bird on a Rock brooch has become something of a playground for jewelry lovers. the jewelry brand, an exploration of rare and important gemstones paired with a mid-century design motif. This version of the Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch is made with a 46-carat spessartine, set in yellow gold with turquoise, pearls, pink sapphires and diamonds. Price on request.

Belperron Vintage Leaves Diamond and Platinum Brooch Image credit: Belperron Many of the famous French jeweler's creations have been inspired by nature, including the Vintage Leaves brooch, which she designed in 1946 in Paris. Made in diamonds, platinum and white gold, it will look equally at home on the Met Gala red carpet or at a black-tie summer wedding. BUY NOW: $145,000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/jewelry/gallery/best-brooches-wedding-season-1235612312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos