Tourism can lift the country out of financial crisis: Imran – Pakistan





MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said tourism has great potential to increase the country’s income and employment opportunities and his vision is to keep Pakistan clean and green to attract tourists from all over the world to this land heavenly.

Switzerland is half the size of our northern regions and has nothing to do with the natural beauty of our landscape, but it derives $ 80 billion from tourism while our total exports amount to $ 25 billion the prime minister said when addressing a rally of Tiger Force volunteers in Naran, the Kaghan Valley trade hub, on Monday.

Mr Khan, who spoke for just 11 minutes amid the strict security measures put in place by law enforcement in and around the resort, remained fully focused on the tourism potential which he said could pull this country out of the current financial challenges.

The budget of the confident PM will be adopted with a significant majority

I have visited Switzerland and Austria and I have never been able to compare their beauty with our paradise lands which are more beautiful and exotic in nature. But I would admire their cleanliness and true law enforcement, because no one there could break the laws for their personal gain, he said.

The prime minister told residents to pay attention and care to all tourist sites for the prosperity and development of the country. Insha’Allah, we will make so much money and people will find jobs with increased tourism that they will not need to leave these areas in search of jobs, Khan said.

He advised his party leaders elected at assemblies in the region to protect this land and these trees, as they would ultimately enjoy maximum benefits when their region progressed through tourism.

The prime minister said the Kaghan Valley has suffered from deforestation in the past, but is happy with the tree-planting campaign which has restored the beauty of the areas. The young people sitting in front of us are our future and we must leave such a Pakistan to them for generations to come to admire our efforts to preserve nature and calm the environment, he said.

Referring to young people, Khan said their predecessors had failed to deliver justice in Pakistan. They did not protect the trees and destroy the jungles, but he was happy that the divisional administration was adopting measures for their protection, he said. I have been around the world but I have not witnessed such beauty that has been bestowed by Allah in this valley of Kaghan, he said.

He ordered the administration to adopt strict measures to protect the forests and ensure cleanliness in the Kaghan Valley. To that end, he said, the administration could hire locals as guards. Mr Khan said: As trout is rapidly becoming an endangered species, the administration should take steps for its preservation.

Mr Khan also released trout into the Kunhar River during his day-long visit to the area where he launched emergency response services for tourists and planted trees along the riverbank. It also distributed 550,000 biodegradable bags and motorcycles to community rangers.

Posted in Dawn, June 29, 2021

