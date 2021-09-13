Sarwar seeks global role in Afghan peace process





LAHORE: The governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, urged the international community to cooperate with Afghan leaders in the peace process in Afghanistan and said that peace in Afghanistan would benefit not only the region but also the whole world. Pakistan will not interfere in the internal affairs of any country, including Afghanistan, but India’s plots against peace are visible around the world, Punjab Governor Chaudhary said in an interview with Haleem Adil Sheikh. He said, unfortunately, that India was still against peace. He called on the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions as it was important for full peace in the region.

Responding to a question, Chaudhary Mohammed Sarwar said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, the party, coalition parties and members of the Punjab Assembly. The people of Punjab are given health cards while the government of Sindh should also focus on providing basic facilities to the public as the condition of Sindh comes before everyone else, he said.

Responding to a question regarding electoral reforms, the governor said the government had invited the opposition from day one to discuss electoral reforms but, unfortunately, the opposition refused to negotiate even without seeing the electoral reforms document. Opposition parties have not seen the electronic voting machine either, and they criticize it.

I think that instead of this undemocratic behavior, the opposition should discuss electoral reforms with the government. Elections can only be made transparent through electoral reforms, the governor said.

Responding to another question, he said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was fully focused on strengthening the economy and national permanence. We saved the country from economic bankruptcy and today the whole world recognizes Pakistan’s economic progress. The government is using all possible resources to overcome the problems of unemployment and inflation. Promises made with the public will be kept and we will save the country from problems such as poverty and unemployment, he said. Sindh Haleem’s opposition leader Adil Sheikh said the country’s progress was the top priority under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership. Our government is taking all practical steps to strengthen Pakistan. In the next elections, the people’s decision will be in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, he said.

