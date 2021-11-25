World News | Sindh CM refuses to repatriate senior officials against the wishes of Imran Khan government





Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 25 (NNA): Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Sindh Province Syed Murad Ali Shah wrote to the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he did not agree with plans to recall seven senior police officials and four provincial bureaucrats.

The move is expected to escalate the feud between the federal and Sindh governments over the transfer of officials from the province, The News International reported.

Shah said these senior officials belong to the Pan-Pakistani Service and pointed to the relevant rules that require “meaningful consultation” before the placement or removal of officers from the province.

The chief minister also complained that the federal government had not posted even 50 percent of Sindh’s share in Pan-Pakistani service officers in recent years.

As we discuss, out of 67 seats of BS-20, the services of only 20 Pan-Pakistani service agents are available for Sindh. Thus, there is a massive shortage of 47 PAS agents in the province. of the PSP officers (BS-20), only 22 are stationed against a total strength of 26, ie a shortage of 04 PSP officers (BS-20), “said Sindh CM.

He said the Sindh government has approached the federal government on several occasions to post the required number of officers.

“It can also be mentioned here that recently five PSP officers of the BPS-20 were withdrawn from Sindh. Thus, the proposal to withdraw more PSP officers would mean that half of the BPS-20 officers will be new to the province and know nothing about it. on administrative challenges (in the province) ”, declared the CM.

“Dear Prime Minister, please take the above as the response of the Government of Sindh to the Federal Government’s proposal (to transfer the officials) and request the Division of Establishments to issue the necessary notifications. The Settlements Division may also be responsible for filling the shortage in BS-1 7 to BS-21 by delegating the required number of officers to Sindh province, ”the Shah concluded. (ANI)

