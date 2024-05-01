Facebook posts target Pakistani politician with edited video 'praising' rival Imran Khan





Old footage of a Pakistani politician from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's party was edited to make it appear he called it a 'fraud' and instead praised opposition leader Imran Khan . The edited footage, which has racked up tens of thousands of views, was manipulated from a December 2022 speech in which the politician actually criticized Khan and defended Nawaz Sharif – Shehbaz's brother who also served as Prime minister.

The clip appears to show Khawaja Saad Rafique praising former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, although the former cricket legend is a staunch opponent of his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“What happened to Saad Rafique?” asked an Urdu-language Facebook post sharing the video, which has racked up more than 70,000 views.

“Imran Khan wanted to make Pakistan the first country in the world. Saad Rafique's speech changed everything.”

In the footage, Rafique appears to say in Urdu: “Imran was disqualified because of a conspiracy. What did he do wrong? What sin did Imran Khan commit? Make Pakistan a modern country?

He seems to credit him with boosting Pakistan's economy and bringing “all kinds of innovations”.

Khan has languished in prison since August 2023, convicted of corruption, treason and illegal marriage – charges he says are politically motivated and designed to remove him from power.

Rafique also appears to accuse Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the PML-N, of “fraud”, apparently referring to his alliance which excluded Khan loyalists from power after the February 2024 elections found no clear winner .

A screenshot of a Facebook post sharing the false allegation, taken on April 25, 2024.

The edited video was shared in similar Facebook posts here, here and here and also circulated on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

A keyword search on YouTube turned up the original video of Rafique's speech, in which he criticized Khan and praised Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz's brother and former prime minister.

Pakistani newspaper 24 News broadcast live on YouTube Rafique's speech in Lahore on December 26, 2022 (archived link).

At 14:43 of the video, Rafique said, “Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified due to conspiracy. What did he do wrong? What sin did Nawaz Sharif commit? Make Pakistan a modern country? (archived link).

He was referring to Sharif's ouster by Pakistan's Supreme Court in 2017 over long-standing corruption allegations.

At the time, the Sharifs and their supporters repeatedly denied the allegations and claimed that Nawaz was the victim of a plot by Pakistan's powerful military.

At 10:35 of the video, Rafique accused Imran Khan of “fraud” – not Shehbaz Sharif, as the edited clip appears to show (archived link).

Below is a screenshot comparison of the edited video (left) and the original footage (right). The edited video has been flipped horizontally.

A screenshot comparison of the edited video (left) and the original footage (right)

