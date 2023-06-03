Xi: Building Modern Chinese Civilization





Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting on cultural heritage and development, and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the importance of taking on new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium on cultural heritage and development at the Chinese Academy of History in Beijing. He said it is important to build self-confidence in culture, adhere to China’s own way, use Chinese wisdom to sum up the Chinese experience, and turn it into Chinese theory in order to achieve spiritual independence and self-reliance. Xi said China’s excellent traditional culture has many important elements that have jointly shaped Chinese civilization with inherent continuity, unity, inclusiveness and peace. Noting that Chinese civilization is continuous, Xi said it is inevitable that the Chinese nation will follow its own path, be committed to preserving its traditions without sticking to the past, and be ready for new challenges. It is impossible to understand ancient China, let alone modern and future China, without understanding China’s long-standing historical continuity, he said. The prominent unity of Chinese civilization determines that national unity will always be at the core of China’s core interests, and the fate of all ethnic groups depends on a strong and united country, he said. Xi said different religious beliefs coexist in harmony in China, and Chinese culture is open to other civilizations in the world. He also said that China opposes confrontation, refuses to engage in “little clique” politics, and will never impose its own values ​​and political system on others, and this is determined by the peaceful nature. of centuries-old Chinese civilization. The nation will always be a force for world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202306/03/WS647a17a7a3107584c3ac3a5f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos