Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is organizing an elephant and jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris in Kaziranga National Park and Assam Tiger Reserve, an official said. The Prime Minister, on his first visit to the UNESCO world heritage site, spent two hours in the park. During the trip, Modi interacted with members of 'Van Durga', the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts and forest officials. “Kaziranga is known for its rhinos, but there are also large numbers of elephants there, as well as several other species,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. He first undertook the elephant safari in the Mihimukh region in the central Kohora range of the park. Modi, dressed in a jungle suit, jacket and hat, rode an elephant named 'Pradyumna' whose mahout was Raju, and crossed the safari route of Dagland and Foliomari region , said the official. He was followed by a convoy of 16 elephants. While visiting Kaziranaga National Park, he gave sugarcane to three elephants – Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. The Prime Minister then embarked on a jeep safari in the same forest and stopped at the Daflang watchtower to have a view of the sanctuary. A tiger scurried past the Prime Minister's waterfall, the official said, adding that PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceroses, wild buffaloes, deer and several birds in the jungle. During Kaziranga's visit, PM Modi took several photos of the forest and wildlife. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park. Other senior forest officials and security personnel were also present. “I interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest rangers who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring,” the Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site. . Jeep and elephant safaris in the central Kohora range have remained closed to tourists since March 7 due to security measures taken for the prime minister's visit. The visitors-only jungle safari will reopen on March 10. The Prime Minister had arrived in Kaziranga on Friday evening for a two-day visit to the state. He is also expected to inaugurate the 125-foot-tall 'Statue of Valor' of legendary General Ahom Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon. Modi will then visit Meleng Meteli Pothar where he will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of central and state projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore. He is also expected to speak at a public meeting at the same location. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

