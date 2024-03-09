Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in an elephant and jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday went on a jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. During his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Prime Minister first took an elephant safari to the Mihimukh area of ​​the Central Kohora Range in the park. Later, he went on a jeep safari in the same area, PTI reported. Park Director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit. PM Modi arrived in Kaziranga on Friday evening. Later in the day, he is expected to unveil an 84-foot statue of Lachit Borphukan, who was the general of the royal army of the Ahom kingdom of Assam. The event will take place in Jorhat. This morning I was at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna, including the majestic horned rhino. pic.twitter.com/68NEtoGAoz Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024 This project also includes the construction of the Lachit and Tai-Ahom museums and an auditorium with a total capacity of 500 people. This is an effort to celebrate the valor of Borphukan and raise awareness of his fame among the youth. After this, Prime Minister Modi will visit Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district of Assam, where he will inaugurate, dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth 'around 17,500 crores to strengthen key sectors like health, oil. and gas, rail and housing. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects under the Prime Minister's Initiative for the Development of the North East Region (PM-DevINE), a statement said. These include a medical college and hospital in Sivasagar and a hemato-lymphoid center in Guwahati. It will also lay the foundation stone for some important projects in the oil and gas sector, including increasing the capacity of the Digboi refinery from 0.65 to 1 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum); Expansion of the Guwahati Refinery (1.0 to 1.2 MMTPA) along with the installation of a Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU); and increase in facilities at Betkutchi Terminal (Guwahati): Indian Oil Corporation Limited, among others, the statement added. Besides them, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the new medical college and hospital at Tinsukia and a 718 km long Barauni-Guwahati pipeline (part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project) built at a cost of approximately 3,992 crores. In a major boost to the housing sector in the state, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate nearly 5.5 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). These houses were constructed at a cost of around 8,450 crores. (Edited by : Sudarsanaan Mani ) First publication: March 9, 2024 11:32 EAST

