Universal action: 30 days of the death of democracy under the regime of Joko Widodo





The Papua Journal – Exactly one month after the 2024 general elections, Universal Action was held again in front of the State Palace in Yogyakarta, Thursday (03/14). The results of a quick calculation revealed the name of the winning couple in this political battle. The problem is that the dominant vote result of the couple Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election was achieved by the Joko Widodo regime by killing democracy through deceptive practices. Also read: IKAPPMMA forms anniversary committee and management working meeting “Since the candidacy period for the 2024 elections, the Joko Widodo regime has been openly striving to change the constitution. This regime's strenuous efforts have finally borne fruit in Constitutional Court Decision No. 90 of 2023” , declared Titi in Universal Action. in a press release received by The Papua Journal, Friday (03/15). This decision by the Constitutional Court provides a red carpet for Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of President Joko Widodo, as vice presidential candidate (cawapres) so that he can team up with presidential candidate (Capres) Prabowo Subianto. “Conflicts of interest regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court are inevitable, because as we know, Anwar Usman's status is not only that of the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, but also Gibran's uncle “, declared Titi, delegate of LKiS Yogyakarta to Universal Action. The Constitutional Court's decision became even more problematic when, the day after the decision was published, the registration of the Prabowo-Gibran couple was immediately accepted by the KPU without first adjusting the rules regarding age limits in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court No. 1. 90 of 2023. The next mistake made by the Joko Widodo regime was to politicize social assistance (bansos), to deliberately use state facilities for campaigning, to openly declare that it was siding with the one of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates who clearly aimed Prabowo-Gibran and to mobilize state officials. from ministers to village chiefs for the victory of Prabowo-Gibran. The Jokowi regime did all this to form a dynastic politics. Also read: Yohanes Kogopa, President of IKAPPMMA Jayapura for the period 2024-2025 Apart from this, presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto violates human rights. He is a former TNI-AD general who was fired because he was likely to be primarily responsible for the kidnapping and killing of militants in 1998. Prabowo Subianto has not yet been tried because he has always been protected by those in power. This means that Jokowi's regime is not only killing democracy, but also providing room for cruel murderers to occupy the seat of power. Constitutional Court Decision No. 90 of 2023, the politicization of social assistance, the non-neutrality of the president during elections and the rise to power of human rights violators are real betrayals of the reform mandate of 1998. The red list of crimes against democracy, committed mainly by the Prabowo-Gibran couple, is nothing more than an indication of efforts to perpetuate the policies of the Joko Widodo dynasty. With derivative implications on the practices of controlling state assets for the prosperity of a handful of oligarchic elites. The serious crimes committed by the government elite have been shamelessly demonstrated. But on the other hand, it will also become a form of crime if civil society, as an integral part of government (governance), does not criticize and try to change these dirty forms of politics.

