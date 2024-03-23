President Joko Widodo to attend first Indonesian village congress





Jakarta – First Indonesian Village Congress, a highly anticipated event with great enthusiasm. This activity will soon be held at Kartika Chandra Hotel, Jakarta from March 22 to 24, 2024. The theme is to inspire enthusiasm, “United Villages of Advanced Indonesia”. It is hoped that this congress will be a historic step in strengthening the role and contribution of villages in achieving an advanced and sovereign Indonesia. This congress will be a stage for more than 1000 participants coming from delegates from every province in Indonesia. These participants are not just anyone, they are representatives of 8 (eight) Village Community Organizations (Village ORMAS) who are members of Bersatu Village. These mass organizations include DPP APDESI, DPP AKSI, DPN PPDI, PP PPDI, DPP ABPEDNAS, PP PABPDSI, PARADE NUSANTARA and KOMPAKDESI. With this diversity, it is hoped that strong collaboration and synergy will be created to advance the development and empowerment of villages throughout Indonesia. According to the chairman of the steering committee of the first Indonesian village congress, H. Fery Radiansyah, this congress was not an ordinary event. “The first Indonesian village congress will be a historic step in maintaining village sovereignty, which is based on consciousness, determination, enthusiasm, equality of positions and consensual deliberations,” Fery said in a statement received by the editorial team Friday (3/22/2024) Fery said that at the culmination of the congress, a village manifesto declaration would be held which would be attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Furthermore, Fery Radiansyah explained that United Village ORMAS plays an important role in strengthening the development and empowerment of villages throughout Indonesia. “With a network of cooperation at the national level, the United Villages Organization has the potential to become a force capable of representing and defending the interests of villages at the national level, as well as uniting the development efforts of villages of diverse regions,” Fery explained. Fery explained that the first Indonesian village congress was not just a meeting. But it is also a platform for sharing knowledge, experiences and innovative ideas to build better villages. “Through strong collaboration between the government, village communities and various other stakeholders, we hope that positive momentum will be created to accelerate village development and create an advanced, prosperous and sovereign Indonesia,” concluded the man who speaks Sundanese fluently. (***)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portal7.co.id/kongres-desa-indonesia-i-akan-dihadiri-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos