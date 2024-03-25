Politics
Jokowi determines 14 new national strategic projects, there are PIK and BSD
JakartaThe government has determined 14 new national strategic projects (PSN). This was decided at an internal meeting chaired directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and attended by relevant ministers at the State Palace on March 18, 2024.
Head of the Communication Office of Information and Conference Services of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, Haryo, said that all the new PSN that was approved, all the financing came from private investors and did not require the support of the APBN.
“Apart from this, it also aims to support policies to accelerate downstream, support connectivity, support national and regional economic development and equality, create jobs and gain support from sectoral ministries “, Haryo said in his official statement on March 25, 2024.
Baca juga: Soal Isu Dana PSN Masuk Kantong ASN hingga Politisi, Begini Tanggapan Anak Buah Airlangga
The development of the 14 new PSNs was carried out in a number of regions, namely Riau Islands, Banten Islands, DKI Jakarta, West Java, East Java, East Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi. Covering development in various sectors, the 14 new PSNs include 8 industrial zones, 2 tourism zones, 2 toll roads, 1 education, research and technology zone, a health zone and 1 offshore oil and gas project.
One of the new PSNs developed by the government, namely DevelopmentGreen zoneAndEco cityon the PIK 2 site located in the province of Banten. The regional green development with an area of approximately 1,756 hectares is called“Tropical coast»and aims to be a new green tourist destination in order to improveattractionfor tourists.
This tourist destination is also designed to accommodate the mangrove tourism zone which is a natural coastal protection mechanism. This project with an investment value of around IDR 65 trillion is expected to absorb around 6,235 direct workers and 13,550 workers with a multiplier effect. The PIK 2 zone will then be connected to the Kamal-Teluknaga-Rajeg toll road, which was commissioned in 2023.
Development project Green zone And Eco city This is supported directly by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, considering that the proposed location is very strategic as it is close to the Seribu Islands National Strategic Tourism Zone (KSPN) and the old town of Sunda Kelapa , it can open doors for business and investment. opportunities, as well as creating jobs for the people of Banten province and surrounding areas.
Furthermore, the development of tourism and the creative economy in the PIK 2 zone Tropical coast financed with funds from non-APBN sources, as well as a commitment from the proposing commercial entity to carry out the development in stages in accordance with the plan opening Phase I includes lakes and places of worship as tourist destinations in Taman Bhineka no later than the third quarter of 2024.
Apart from this, the government will develop a new PSN, namely the development of the Bumi Serpong Damai Integrated Area, which is expected to absorb investments of IDR 18.54 trillion. This project is supported by the Minister of Health who issued a letter of recommendation for the development of special economic zones in the urban area of BSD.
The development of the Bumi Serpong Damai Integrated Area is not carried out in the entire BSD area, but only in an area of approximately 59.6 hectares. The development of the area will be focused on education – Biomedical Digital.
This project is part of the development plan Biomedical Campus Integrated into this area to support programs aimed at developing the quality of education and the quality of health (medical) care nationally.
Baca juga: 12 Proyek Unggulan Jokowi Dicoret dari PSN, Ini Daftarnya
Later, this area will also be transformed into a special economic zone (KEK) which will develop education, health research, digital economy, technological development, health and biomedical services.
For the development Biomedical field in BSD it is targeted for the next 30 years. The first step in 2024 is that there will be Inauguration of the biomedical campus in 2024. In addition, the area under preparation under the name KEK 1 (eastern district) is currently bypassed by the Serpong Balaraja toll road and the KEK 2 zone (western district) will also be used by section 1B of the Serpong Balaraja toll road.
It is also estimated that this project will be able to absorb a workforce of 10,065 people directly and indirectly with foreign exchange savings estimated at IDR 10.1 trillion and foreign exchange earnings of IDR 5.6 trillion from the development of health services and Biomedical.
Editor: Galih Pratama
|
Sources
2/ https://infobanknews.com/jokowi-tetapkan-14-proyek-strategis-nasional-baru-ada-pik-dan-bsd/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan's party demands EU report on February 8 elections to be made public
- Trump in court for key hearing in hush money case
- Jokowi determines 14 new national strategic projects, there are PIK and BSD
- Meet The Star, a billion-dollar development in Los Angeles by Foster + Partners
- PM Modi's adorable photos with Bhutan's young royals at dinner during a recent state visit
- Parent companies of Apple, Meta and Google investigated by EU | Science and Technology News
- Congress spokespersons' message on Kangana sparks row, Bollywood actor hits back
- India IPL Cricket | National sports
- The U Scene: Celebrating a year of fashion and inclusivity at UC | Features
- Stock market today: the momentum of Wall Street is running out of steam after its last record week
- Getting a Tech LLM: Is it worth it?
- Moscow attack – injured suspects appear in court accused of killing 137 people | BBC News