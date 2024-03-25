PM Modi attends special dinner hosted by King of Bhutan | Pictures | Latest news India





Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck recently hosted a special dinner for Prime Minister Modi during his recent visit to the Himalayan country. Photos from the special dinner hosted for the Prime Minister showed the friendship and camaraderie shared between the two leaders. PM Modi seen with Bhutan's King Wangchuck and his family at Lingkana Palace. (ANI) At the private dinner held at Lingkana Palace, the entire family of the King of Bhutan, including Queen Jetsun Pema and their three children, Jigme Namgyel, Jigme Ugyen and Sonam Yangden, were present. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Prime Minister Modi seen with Bhutan's King Wangchuck during the special family dinner hosted for the former at Lingkana Palace. (ANI) PM Modi interacts with the two young princes while Princess Sonam is seen on Queen Pema's lap. (ANI) Photos from the dinner also showed Prime Minister Modi interacting with the two young princes while Princess Sonam cuddled up on Queen Pema's lap. In other photos, the Prime Minister was seen with the children of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. PM Modi seen with children of Bhutan's King Wangchuck. (ANI) Prime Minister Modi also received the Order of Druk Gyalpo during his visit to the Himalayan kingdom. He became the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person overall to receive this honor. The Order of Druk Gyalpo is at the top of the honor system in Bhutan. Prime Minister Modi received this honor for his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations. Following the Prime Minister's visit to Bhutan, King Wangchuck of Bhutan called him an exceptional leader. In a video message, King Wangchuk said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has not only achieved remarkable successes over the past decade, but also paved the way for a bright and prosperous future. We applaud and rejoice in India's achievements. Countries need exceptional leaders to progress and thrive, but such leaders are rare. To find an exceptional leader, one must demonstrate compassion, a deep dedication to the country, and a willingness to dedicate oneself entirely to serving the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked King Wangchuck of Bhutan for the special gesture. During his state visit to Bhutan, he also inaugurated Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. (With contributions from ANI)

