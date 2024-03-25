Mexican Presidents' Treatment of Biden Shows How Weak America Seems





Mexico joins the list of countries that believe they can spit in President Joe Biden's face and get away with it. In a interview with 60 minutes On Sunday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador elaborated on the outrageous demands he made of Biden that would harm U.S. interests. These demands include the United States paying Latin America $20 billion a year, lifting sanctions on Venezuela, ending the embargo on Cuba, and legalizing millions of Mexicans who have illegally entered by force in the United States. If the Biden administration refuses to comply, the flow of migrants will continue. López Obrador also said he would not establish contact or communication with a criminal to tell the cartels trafficking fentanyl across the U.S. border to stop it, because you cannot negotiate with criminals. On Tuesday, the Mexican government issued a statement saying it refuses to take back illegal immigrants deported by Texas “under any circumstances.” This explicit display of defiance toward the United States is a growing trend among world leaders from weaker countries who feel bold enough to act against American interests due to Biden's incompetence. The latest example dates back to February, when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decided to refuse the US request to return its illegal immigrants to their country of origin. Many Venezuelan prisons have been emptied of criminals who were seen crossing the border. Venezuela doesn't want them to come back. Shortly before, Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked Biden for supporting him because he said Biden was predictably passive on foreign policy. Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan gave Russia confidence that it could invade Ukraine with relatively little resistance from Russia. Even our greatest allies consider us a joke. At a 2021 G7 conference, Biden confidently told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he had failed to introduce the president of South Africa even though he had done so just seconds before . Laugh to Biden from world leaders followed. Despite this, it doesn't matter what other nations think of us, as long as they respect our power. Exercising power effectively gives the leader authority, and not just that power. Former President Donald Trump was often criticized by world leaders, but they respected him nonetheless. For example, Trump is threatening to abandon NATO because America is pulling its weight. obliged each member to increase their GDP spending to get closer to the required 2%. Before his tenure, only three members paid 2%. After his term, 10 members paid 2%. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Only with repeated incompetence does the world's negative view of America become a problem. This gives countries the green light to start taking actions that benefit them and cost us even more. The Biden administration is completely incapable of pursuing effective power policy, and global and domestic stability will continue to deteriorate because of it. Parker Miller is a 2024 Washington Examiners Winter Scholar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/beltway-confidential/2937143/mexican-president-treatment-biden-shows-weak-america/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos