Men's clothing brand DXL Large + Large will move its Manhattan store a block south 675 Avenue of the Americas this summer. DXL Big + Tall signed an eight-year lease for 10,500 square feet on the ground floor of the six-story Chelsea building between West 21st and West 22nd streets, owner GFP Real Estate announcement. SEE ALSO: Raccoon Coffee to open at Wynwood Haus A GFP spokesperson declined to provide asking rent, but the average asking rent for commercial space on Fifth Avenue in the nearby Flatiron neighborhood was $419 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report of CBRE. The exact size of the current DXL space at the bottom level of 703 Avenue of the Americas it's not clear, but she will move the store since her old building is being renovated, according to GFP. The menswear retailer will take over the corner retail unit previously occupied by Harmon Face Value. Health and beauty chain shut down after parent company Bed Bath and Beyond announced its intention to liquidate its 49 sites last year. DXL Big + Tall offers tall and extra-large clothing from brands like Vineyards Vineyard, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautical, Reebok And Levi's, according to its website. The retailer has 18 stores in New York and 281 total nationwide, according to the parent company. Destination XL Groups most recent annual report. Securing a new marquee location in Chelsea is an important step in our efforts to better serve the Big + Tall customer, said DXL President and CEO. Harvey Kanter said in a statement. Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)s Joanne Podell And Michael Shalom closed the deal for DXL Big + Tall while GFP Jeffrey Gural And Newmark (NMRK)s Benjamin Birnbaum And Andrew Taub represented the owner, who acquired the land lease for the Avenue of the Americas building in 2019. Podell and Shalom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The 50,000-square-foot building is five blocks north of Union Square and also houses arts and crafts retailer Michaels and several office tenants, including a real estate data analytics company CompStakas Commercial Observer previously reported. Abigail Nehring can be contacted at [email protected].

