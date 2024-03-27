Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda dies at 94, PM Modi expresses grief

Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday, the mission said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the 94-year-old monk and said he left an indelible mark in countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations, the Prime Minister said.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Swami Smarananandaji, President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 8:14 p.m. at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan Hospital, Kolkata. He was 94 years old, the Ramakrishna Mission said in a statement published on microblogging site X.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his interaction with Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, who had dedicated his life to spirituality and service during his visit to Belur Mathematics in 2020.

Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/lK1mYKbKQt Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2024

I had a very close relationship with him over the years. I remember my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago, in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and inquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless Belur Math devotees. Om Shanti, the Prime Minister said in an X post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, saying his absence leaves a void which will be difficult to fill.

Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj of Ramakrishna Math was a spiritual giant whose erudite knowledge ignited minds and whose compassionate presence could fill hearts with divine bliss. The absence of Maharaj Ji leaves a void that will be difficult to fill but the legacy of his wisdom will remain our beacon. My condolences go to his countless supporters, said the Minister of the Interior in a message