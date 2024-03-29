Video of Imran Khan leaving prison is old





Claim: A video that circulated on social media after the February 8 general elections shows former Prime Minister Imran Khan's family members greeting him as he came out of jail.

Fact: The video is from May 13, 2023, when Imran Khan was released from prison after his first arrest. The former Prime Minister is currently imprisoned in Adiala Prison, Rawalpindi.

Khan's arrest

Khan was first arrested on May 9, 2023 on orders of the National Accountability Bureau on corruption charges in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His arrest sparked protests across the country, earning May 9 the status of a black day for those in power at the time.

His release was announced on May 12 and Khan was therefore sent back from Rawalpindi to his residence in Lahore on May 13, 2023.

Khan was arrested again on August 5, 2023 after a court conviction in the Toshakhana case.

In the week leading up to the 2024 election, Khan was given three additional sentences, including one that deemed his marriage un-Islamic.

Fact or fiction?

Khan's imprisonment is widely known and there has been no recent news of his release, making this claim suspect.

When Soch Fact Check investigated the origins of the video, our research results led to a YouTube post from May 13, 2023, by Dawn News. The video, titled Imran Khan meets his sisters after reaching Zaman Park, dates back to Khan's first outing in May 2023, where he is shown meeting his sisters and family members after arriving at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

The viral video which shows the same thing was shot from another device at the same time.

Following another recent rumor that Khan was transferred from Adiala Prison to Bani Gala, his lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha also confirmed to Soch Fact Check that Khan was not transferred.

Virality

The viral video has been circulating on several social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

An Instagram upload of the video received more than 80,000 likes.

A keyword search on Facebook also yielded many results. The old video was shared recently here, here, here, here and here.

Reverse image searches of video keyframes showed other results from YouTube and TikTok. It was shared on YouTube and TikTok here, here, here, here, here and here.

Conclusion: Imran Khan currently remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail. The viral video claiming he is out of prison is actually from his first release in May 2023.

To appeal our fact check, please email [email protected]

