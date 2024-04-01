Trump attacks Biden on Easter, coinciding with Transgender Day





Donald Trump, his campaign and his allies invoked religion in a series of political grievances this weekend, including attacking President Biden for recognizing International Transgender Day of Visibility which fell this year on Easter Sunday and also false claims that Biden had recently banned children. from submitting religious egg designs to a White House Easter art contest.

The attacks follow Trump's announcement to sell Bibles for $60, which drew criticism from Democrats and some religious leaders, and as Trump made dozens of social media posts on Sunday targeting his political rivals and denouncing his legal problems.

The latest salvo began Friday, after the White House issued a proclamation recognizing Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility and called on Americans to join us in elevating the lives and voices of transgender people across our country and to work to eliminate violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

The recognition was not new. Since 2009, International Transgender Day of Visibility has occurred annually on March 31, and the Biden administration has observed the day every year since Biden's election. The date of Easter, for its part, changes from year to year, falling on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox.

However, Trump and Republicans immediately presented this coincidence as an attack on Easter. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) accused the White House of betraying the central tenet of Easter, namely the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Banning sacred truth and tradition while proclaiming Easter Sunday as Transgender Day is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people take note, Johnson wrote in an article on X.

In a statement Saturday, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt claimed that declaring Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday was blasphemy and called on Biden to apologize to the millions of Catholics and Christians at across America who believe that tomorrow is for one celebration only the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It is unclear why this statement makes a distinction between Catholics and Christians, since the former are also Christians.

Asked Sunday, Leavitt did not address the issue but again repeated the false claim that Biden chose Easter to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility, even though it has fallen on March 31 since 2009. The Biden administration passed years of appeasing left-wing activists and disrespecting the Christian faith, Leavitt said in a statement to the Washington Post.

Biden, a devout Catholic, speaks often about his faith and attends church every weekend. He is the second Catholic to become president of the United States. On Sunday morning, he released a statement celebrating Easter celebrations.

As we gather with our loved ones, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus. We pray for each other and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities, Biden said. And as wars and conflicts claim innocent lives around the world, we renew our commitment to working for peace, security and dignity for all.

Leavitt also criticized Biden for allegedly banning children from submitting religious eggs for their Easter art event, referencing a long-standing Easter tradition in which children of National Guard members submit decorated eggs for display to the White House.

The American Egg Board, which administers the contest, said the rules dictating what is allowed in the Easter egg decorating contest have remained the same for more than 45 years, including under the Trump administration . Contest guidelines state that eggs must not contain any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.

The Egg Board and other commodity boards are prohibited from discriminating in any programs and activities on the basis of religion, political beliefs and any other stated categories, said Emily Metz, president and director. general meeting of the American Egg Board, in a press release.

That hasn't stopped Republicans and conservative media outlets, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Fox News, from 'exaggerate the restrictions, suggesting they were new to the Biden administration.

On CNN's State of the Union Sunday, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, defended Biden, pointing out that the date of Easter changes every year .

Apparently the speaker finds trans people abhorrent, and I think he should think about that, Warnock said. This is the opposite of the Christian faith. Jesus centered the marginalized, he centered the poor. And in a time like this, we need voices, especially voices of faith, who would use our faith not as a weapon to tear down others, but as a bridge to bring us all together.

In a statement released Sunday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates expressed similar sentiments, while lambasting Trump for peddling $60 Bibles and his rhetoric over Easter weekend.

As a Christian celebrating Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and respecting the dignity and freedoms of every American, Bates said. Unfortunately, its politicians, unsurprisingly, seek to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political gain or profit.

Trump also posted a post on his social media on Saturday comparing his legal troubles to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In another all-caps post on his social media on Sunday, Trump invoked the holiday to claim without evidence that those pursuing him were politically motivated.

On Friday, Trump shared an image on social media of Biden with his hands and feet tied, the latest example of Republican candidates' use of increasingly violent images this election season.

Last week, Trump urged his supporters to buy his Bibles which included a handwritten chorus of God Bless the USA by singer and supporter Lee Greenwood. Trump authorized his name, image and likeness to sell the Bibles through CIC Ventures LLC, for which Trump serves as director, president, secretary and treasurer.

The former president has sold other Trump-branded items since leaving office, including digital trading cards, cologne and $399 Never Surrender sneakers. Some of Trump's arguments are designed to benefit his campaign, but most appear to be designed to enrich him personally at a time when he is facing a financial crisis amid his legal troubles.

Hannah Knowles, Azi Paybarah and Philip Bump contributed to this report.

