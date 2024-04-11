Second day of Eid, Prabowo meets Jokowi at the Palace





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Defense (Menhan) who is also presidential candidate (capres) winner of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), Prabowo Subianto meets again with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Thursday (4/11/2024). The meeting of the two characters at this moment Eid Prabowo's son Didit Hediprasetyo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo also participated in the second day. According to a video shared by Prabowo's media team, Prabowo was seen wearing a white long-sleeved koko shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black cap when he met Jokowi. Meanwhile, Didit, who accompanied her father, also wore a white shirt with long rolled-up sleeves, pants and black shoes. Also read: After Rosan met Megawati, Arsjad Rasjid would meet Prabowo tomorrow Meanwhile, President Jokowi was seen wearing a white long-sleeved koko shirt, black pants and shoes, and a black cap. Ms Iriana wore a cream hijab and long-sleeved top, white pants and black shoes. When he met Jokowi, Prabowo greeted him and immediately shook his hand. Prabowo also asked when President Jokowi would return to his hometown of Solo. Also read: Regarding the Prabowo-Megawati meeting plan, Gerindra: The two parties are currently communicating In another video, Jokowi's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono were also present and were seen taking a group photo while accompanying Jokowi, Prabowo and Ms Iriana who were chatting. Meanwhile, based on observations Kompas.com On Thursday morning, around 09:31 WIB, there was a white Alphard car parked near the Bali Gate, west of the Merdeka Palace facade. It is known that the white Alphard is synonymous with Prabowo Subianto, who often uses this vehicle. Also read: Prabowo is welcomed by the head of the national police then sits at a table during the Dasco open day However, until now, there has been no official confirmation from the Presidential Palace regarding Prabowo's presence at the Palace on Thursday. Earlier, Wednesday (10/4/2024), Prabowo Subianto had an Idul Fitri visit with President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana. At that time, Prabowo was also accompanied by his son, Didit, who attended open day at the State Palace. After that, Prabowo and Didit continued their visit to the official residence of Vice President Ma'ruf Amin on Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Central Jakarta. Also read: Prabowo reportedly started discussing government formation with coalition political parties

