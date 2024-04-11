UK passport prices rise for second time in 14 months | uk news





UK passport costs will rise again this week for the second time in 14 months.

From Thursday, the price to apply for a new or renewed adult passport online will rise by 7%, from £82.50 to £88.50.

This comes after a 9% rise in February last year.

Prior to the increase, passport prices had not increased in five years. The online application cost for adults is £75.50.

The cost of applying for a child's passport online will also rise from £53.50 to £57.50.

Those applying by post will see the biggest increase, with prices rising from £93 to £100 for an adult passport and from £64 to £69 for a child.

If you apply online or on paper from abroad, the cost will be much higher.

When the price increase was proposed in March, the Home Office said in a statement that the government does not make any profit on the cost of passport applications.

“The new fees will help ensure that revenues from these applications better meet passport and related operating costs and reduce our reliance on general taxation funds,” he said.

“The fee contributes to the costs of processing passport applications, consular support abroad, including lost or stolen passports, and the costs of processing British citizens at UK borders.

“This increase will also help the government continue to improve services.”

New fees apply when applying for a new passport or renewing an existing passport.

