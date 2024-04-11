Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in attack mode, calls PM Narendra Modi a chancellor of a corrupt university | Chennai News







He legalized corruption, funneling corrupt funds into party bank accounts through electoral bonds and the PMCARES fund. Can Modi, who uses the washing machine to bring corrupt politicians into the BJP, talk about corruption? asked Stalin, while campaigning in Theni district. THE DMK The president said Modi should not come back to power for any reason as the BJP would transform a peaceful India into a chaotic India.

The party would destroy India itself, thereby sowing the seeds of difference in the minds of the people. There will be no democracy in India; no debate in Parliament; Elections will not be democratic and state governments will not have power, Stalin said, seeking to warn about the fate of legislatures. He alleged that the BJP would transform India into a dictatorial country committed to unity in language, religion, culture, dress and food, and undermine social justice.

The chief minister sought to popularize the Vendam (No) Modi plank and urged his supporters to repeat after him on several occasions. Stalin criticized Modi's recent remarks on the Congress manifesto, which said it contained imprints of the Muslim League. Modi should be ashamed that after being Prime Minister for ten years, he could say nothing but divide people along caste and community lines, the DMK leader said, lashing out at Modi for promising to develop Tamil Nadu while addressing public gatherings in Hindi. .

