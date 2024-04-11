Telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Trkiye

On April 10, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After warmly greeting each other, National Leader of the Turkmen People Arkadag and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged best wishes and congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The National Leader of the Turkmen People also conveyed greetings and congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of this sacred holiday and best wishes from the President of Turkmenistan.

In turn, the friendly head of state noted that the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Trkiye last year greatly contributed to the development of interstate relations and also asked Arkadag to convey his greetings and good wishes to him. best wishes. to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Arkadag emphasized that he warmly remembered the meetings and negotiations that took place during his recent visit to the Republic of Trkiye to participate in the Third Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Taking this opportunity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the importance of Arkadag's participation in the Third Antalya Diplomatic Forum and once again emphasized that the awarding of the title Hormatly il aulusy of Turkmenistan on the occasion his birthday was a great honor for him.

Furthermore, the head of the fraternal state said that the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, chaired by Arkadag, was held at a high level, and highlighted Turkmenistan's great interest in cooperation with this organization, expressing gratitude in this regard to the national leader of the Turkmen people.

The parties noted with satisfaction the growing dynamics of interstate relations and exchanged views on the priorities of a multifaceted partnership of a long-term strategic nature.