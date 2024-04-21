The stock market can still rise 13% this year, even with prospects of rate cuts dwindling, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee.





Specialist Geoffrey Friedman reacts to the rise of the Dow Jones industrial average to 17,000 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 3, 2014.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Stocks could still perform well this year, even if the rate cuts are smaller than markets initially expected.

Tom Lee of Fundstrat predicts that the S&P 500 index could reach 5,700 points by the end of the year.

Stocks will be propelled higher by a strong economy and a general slowdown in inflation, he said. Diminishing hopes for a Fed rate cut won't necessarily derail the stock market's upward trajectory through the end of the year, according to Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat. Lee, one of Wall Street's most optimistic forecasters, predicted the S&P 500 could climb to 5,700 by the end of the year, implying an additional 13% rise for the benchmark index . The market doesn't need a Fed rate cut to do well, he said in a recent interview with CNBCassuming the economy remains strong and inflation continues to cool. The economy appears to meet these conditions so far, Lee added. Corporate profits look strong, with the S&P 500 on track to post at least 7% profit growth this quarter, according to Set of facts. Economic growth also remained resilient, with the economy is expected to grow by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to estimates from the Atlanta Fed. And while the title inflation arrived hotter than expected in March, most components of the consumer price index actually showed annual price growth of around 2%, consistent with the Fed's long-term goal. Excluding auto, housing, energy and food prices, annualized inflation stood at 2.7% last month, Lee said, suggesting inflation is was cooling overall. “We don't really need the Fed to do three cuts,” he added. But the only risk facing stocks is higher-than-expected inflation, which would prompt the Fed to announce another rate hike, Lee warned. “I think this is still an extreme scenario, but it would be the one that would shake the markets the most,” he said. The high inflation figures have led investors to downgrade their outlook for a Fed rate cut this year, with stocks falling over the past week as markets reassess their expectations. Investors now expect only one or two reductions in 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool, down from six reductions planned earlier this year. Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-rise-another-13-220645414.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos