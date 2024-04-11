NaMo OP: PM Modi interacts with top players and tries his hand at VR | Watch | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met and interacted with some of the country's top gamers, and also tried his hand at some virtual reality (VR) games. Prime Minister Modi discussed some of the ongoing issues in the gaming industry with gamers. PM Modi tried his hand at VR gaming while meeting top Indian gamers (ANI)

Prime Minister Modi, who has consistently touted Digital India during his government's tenure, said he would work to boost India's gaming industry and encourage the creativity of these creators.

Sharing a short video of the Prime Minister's interaction with gamers on X, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said they discussed new developments in the gaming industry and how the Modi government had recognized the creativity of players promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also discussed the new developments in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognized the creativity of gamers promoting the gaming industry in India. They also discussed issues regarding gambling and gaming, while discussing women's participation in the gaming industry, Malviya said.

Top Indian players such as Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar and Ganesh Gangadhar were in conversation with the Prime Minister on Thursday.

The players were seen joking with PM Modi, where they discussed the challenges faced in legitimizing gaming as a career in India, as well as climbing the ladder in the digital space.

Sharing a moment of levity with the players, PM Modi tried his hand at several games. In the video clip shared on social media, the Prime Minister is seen wearing a VR headset and playing popular games. Players expressed surprise at how quickly the top politician managed to understand the essentials of next-generation online gaming.