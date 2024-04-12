The Apprentice: discover Sebastian Stans, Donald Trump and Jeremy Strongs Roy Cohn in a first image





Among the many buzzy titles premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival is The Apprentice, a fictional account of Donald Trump's rise in the New York real estate world of the 1970s and 1980s. On Thursday, it was announced that the film would premiere in competition at the 77th edition of the French festival, and the announcement was accompanied by a first photo of Sebastian Stan as the young Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, the New Yorkers. City lawyer who was something of a mentor to the future president.

The Apprentice, which has already created buzz at the Oscars, is a dive into the bowels of the American empire, according to the official newspaper. It charts young Donald Trump's rise to power through a Faustian deal with influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn. The cast also includes Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan (Tenet) as Fred Trump Sr.

Directed by Danish Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Border; Holy Spider), the film is written by Vanity Fairs Gabriel Sherman, whose biography of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, The Loudest Voice in the Room, served as a source for the 2019 Showtimes limited series. The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe.

Both Stan and Strong have portrayed real-life characters before. Stan, who recently won the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance for his performance in A Different Man at the Berlin Film Festival, was nominated for an Emmy for his role as drummer Tommy Lee in Hulus' Pam & Tommy. He also played fictionalized versions of real people in films such as Dumb Money and I, Tonya. As for Emmy-winning Strong, he has starred in projects based on a true story, including The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Big Short and Selma.

The film's producers are Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland) and Abbasi and Louis Tisn for Film Institute (Denmark). Executive producers include Amy Baer, ​​Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Sherman, Lee Broda, James Shani and Greg Denny.

The Apprentice will debut at the Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in May 1425 and will also feature titles such as Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, David Cronenberg's The Shrouds and Andrea Arnold's Bird.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/the-apprentice-see-sebastian-stans-donald-trump-and-jeremy-strongs-ray-cohn-in-first-look-image The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos