'No. 10 was a flea-infested prison and Boris Johnson's dog Dilyn was the suspect'





But she said the hardest thing to get used to was being stuck there. Spontaneous excursions were practically impossible: I was effectively a prisoner, she added. If I insisted on going for a run or walk, arrangements were made for me to be taken to a quiet corner of Hyde Park, but even that felt like I was being allowed out onto the prison exercise yard. . The book, which goes on sale next week, is described as being peppered with newsworthy anecdotes from Ms Truss's public life. Ms. Truss said the book would also serve as a warning that too many of her conservative colleagues have allowed themselves to be captured by the left-wing influences that set the agenda and frame the debate. Lack of personal support In the new extract, Ms Truss also complains about the lack of personal support she had while prime minister and having to arrange her own hair and makeup appointments. She said it was shocking that as one of the most photographed people in the country she had to arrange such bookings herself. Besides being personally inconvenient, all of these things took away valuable bandwidth. There I was, the prime minister of a major G7 country, and I had to spend time wondering when I was going to be able to get my hair done, she wrote. She added that she had no medical support and had to send her secretary in the middle of the night to buy me medicine because there was no one else available to do it. Ms Truss took office on September 6, 2022 and was the longest-serving Prime Minister with 44 days in the No.10 role.

