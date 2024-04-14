AUKUS: exclusion of Canada is not an offense, says Boris Johnson





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Canada's exclusion from AUKUS, the trilateral security agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, was not intended to send a particular message. In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview on CTV's Questions Period, which aired Sunday, Johnson told host Vassy Kapelos that he now thinks it might be a “good thing” if Canada joined the group over time. as it evolved, but was originally created specifically to address the complexities of a submarine purchase agreement. “It happened in a very unique way,” he said. “There was no intention to exclude anyone.” AUKUS was first announced in September 2021 and was created to help Australia develop nuclear-powered submarines, as Indo-Pacific countries developed plans to deal with a rising China. more and more antagonistic. Johnson was then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Asked by Kapelos if Canada's exclusion was “an affront in any way,” Johnson replied “no.” “It’s not Canada that has been damaged,” he said. “Canada was fine.” “It's the plaster that came off the ceiling of the Lyse Palace,” he added, explaining that Australia had initially planned to buy submarines from France, but they were ” the wrong type” and “too loud”, so the Australians contacted the UK. The UK then had to involve the US because of the nuclear agreements between the two countries, Johnson said. “As far as AUKUS is concerned, this deal was done essentially because of Australia's need for a different type of submarine,” Johnson said. “That was the story of it all.” Last June, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also told Kapelos in an interview on CTV's Question Period that there were no plans to time to reevaluate the composition of AUKUS to include Canada. Meanwhile, The Canadian Press reported at the time that the Canadian military and other defense experts had expressed concerns about Canada's exclusion from the group. On Monday, following the release of a new defense policy document, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference that Canada had had “excellent conversations” with the three current members of AUKUS regarding accession to the security agreement for its “phase two”. In his interview, Johnson also discussed the US presidential election, saying there was “reason to be optimistic” about a possible second Donald Trump presidency, despite fears his return to the White House could threaten American aid to Ukraine. He also discussed climate change and the UK's commitment under his leadership to reach net zero emissions by 2050, saying politicians should not set aside their climate commitments to tackle the cost crisis of life. You can watch Johnson's full exclusive interview in the video player at the top of this article. With files from CTV Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha and CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/canada-s-exclusion-from-aukus-not-a-slight-former-u-k-pm-boris-johnson-1.6846039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos