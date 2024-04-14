Media reports that Turkey is preparing to deploy modern Russian-made projectiles





(MENAFN) In a significant development, Turkey is reportedly preparing to deploy S-400 air defense systems acquired from Russia along its border with Iraq in a major operation against the Workers' Party of Kurdistan (PKK), a Kurdish militant group designated as a terrorist group. terrorist organization in Türkiye. According to Turkish daily reports, the deployment of the S-400 systems is expected to take place later this month, with preparations expected to accelerate after the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. The decision to deploy the S-400 air defense systems is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Turkey's defense capabilities and protect its forces against the PKK's new kamikaze drones. Defense against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was identified as a priority in the upcoming operation, underscoring Ankara's determination to effectively respond to emerging security threats. Reports also indicate that the PKK has acquired missiles and drones from various countries, including France, India, Iran and countries in Eastern Europe, further highlighting the complex security challenges facing Turkey faces in its efforts to fight terrorism. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already signaled Turkey's intention to launch a large-scale operation against the PKK in northern Iraq. Erdogan's statement in mid-March highlighted the government's commitment to addressing border security issues by establishing a security corridor along the border with Iraq and Syria. The planned deployment of the S-400 missiles comes amid growing tensions between Turkey and the PKK, with Ankara stepping up its efforts to counter the group's activities in the region. The move also coincides with Baghdad's recent decision to officially ban the PKK ahead of Erdogan's planned visit to Iraq, marking the first visit by a Turkish president in 13 years. As Turkey continues to face complex security dynamics in the region, the deployment of the S-400 missiles demonstrates a proactive approach to confronting evolving threats and safeguarding national security interests along the its borders. However, the move is likely to raise concerns and provoke reactions from regional actors, further complicating the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. MENAFN14042024000045015687ID1108091958

