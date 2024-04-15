Visit Berastagi Fruit Market, Jokowi Buys Fruits and Vegetables – Beritabuanaco





BERITABUANA.CO, JAKARTA– President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Berastagi fruit market in Karo Regency, North Sumatra Province, Saturday (13/4/2024). This historic market, which is the center of the economic life of local farmers, is increasingly popular with the presence of Indonesia's number one. With a market area of ​​one hectare, Berastagi Fruit Market is not only a place for buying and selling transactions, but also a symbol of the cultural and agricultural wealth of Tanah Karo. In this market, various agricultural products such as red potatoes, oranges, mangoes and snake fruits are not only sold but also represent the lives of farmers who have taken care of this land for generations. According to information from the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi did not hesitate to dive straight into the crowd, selecting and purchasing locally produced fresh fruits sold by vendors upon arrival at the market. It was recorded that President Jokowi purchased five kilos of oranges, two kilos of mangoes, two kilos of salak and two kilos of red potatoes. Marlina Kataren, an orange trader, expressed her joy at the presence of the Head of State. For him, President Jokowi's purchases are not only economic transactions, but also a symbol of hope that fruit sellers' goods in the market will become more popular. Alhamdulillah, it's great that the Father of the Nation is here. “Like this dream, I hope that with the arrival of Mr. Jokowi, our sales will become even more popular,” said Marlina. Lilis Sembiring, another orange trader, said her meeting with President Jokowi was emotional for her. “Wow, I saw Mr. Jokowi earlier, tears were about to flow. I am very happy that Mr. Jokowi was allowed to be here,” he said. Supporting the agricultural sector The President's visit not only left traders deeply moved, but also sent a strong message about the importance of supporting the local agricultural sector. With around 70 percent of Karo Regency's population working in the agricultural sector, this market is not only a place of commerce, but also a symbol of the strength and resilience of the local community. (FDL87)

