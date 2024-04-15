Germany: Scholz should remain firm on rights in China





(Berlin) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to emphasize the importance of human rights in Sino-German relations during his visit to China and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Human Rights Watch said today . Scholz arrived in Beijing on April 13, 2024 and is scheduled to meet Xi on April 16. Chancellor Scholz should not play second fiddle to Germany's narrow business interests, but should instead set an example by putting the China-German relationship on a rights-respecting basis, said Wenzel Michalski, director of the division. Germany to Human Rights Watch. Promoting human rights benefits both the Chinese people and Germany's long-term interests. Scholz last visited Beijing in November 2022, when he was also accompanied by a large business delegation. Since then, Germany has published a new China strategy in which it pledges to respond to an increasingly assertive and abusive Chinese government by reducing risks, i.e. reducing dependence on China's regard for critical supply chains. The strategy also states that [h]Human rights are at the heart of the German government's policy towards China. In an April 12 letter to the German chancellor, Human Rights Watch urged Scholz to make clear to Xi that Sino-German relations will suffer if Beijing does not address serious human rights violations in China. This includes ending his crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in Xinjiang and freeing the hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs arbitrarily detained or imprisoned, including Rahile Dawut, a prominent ethnography expert, and Ilham Tohti, a Uyghur scholar and Sakharov Prize winner. Beijing should also repeal Hong Kong's two draconian national security laws and release those unjustly detained in mainland China, including a human rights lawyer. Yu Wensheng and his wife, Xu Yan. In 2022 public opinion poll In Germany, 68 percent of respondents said it was important for Germany to uphold human rights in its relations with China. Scholz must implement Germany's China strategy by clearly placing human rights at the center of the Sino-German relationship, Michalski said. The German government should demonstrate its commitment by making clear to Chinese leaders its principled and public support for the human rights of everyone in China.

