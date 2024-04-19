Xi Jinping presents flag to PLA Information Support Force





BEIJING: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has established an information support force, and Chinese President Xi Jinping presented it with a flag at the founding ceremony in Beijing on Friday. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), highlighted solid efforts to build a strong and modernized information support force. Xi said the establishment of the Information Support Force is a major decision made by the CPC Central Committee and the CMC in light of the overall need to build a strong military. Xi stressed that the Information Support Force is a new strategic branch of the military and a key pillar in coordinating the construction and application of the network information system. It will play a crucial role in the high-quality development and competitiveness of the Chinese military in modern warfare.

He ordered the force to resolutely obey the Party's orders and ensure that it remains absolutely loyal, pure and reliable. Xi urged the force to deeply integrate into the Chinese military's joint operations system, carry out information support operations accurately and effectively, and facilitate military operations in various directions and fields . He also called for efforts to build a networked information system that meets the requirements of modern warfare and has the characteristics of the Chinese military, as well as efforts to more effectively accelerate the development of capabilities integrated combat. Xi met with members of the Information Support Force leadership and took a group photo with them. According to a decision made by the CMC, the Information Support Force is directly led by the CMC and the official designation of Strategic Support Force has been cancelled. It is a brand-new strategic arm of the PLA and a key pillar of the coordinated development and application of network information system, which plays an important role and bears great responsibility in promoting of high-quality development and the ability to fight and win in the modern world. war, Wu said. With the latest reform, the PLA now has a new service and weapons system under the leadership and command of the CMC, Wu said. There are four services, namely Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force, and four services, Aerospace Force, Cyberspace Force, Information Support Force and joint logistics support force, Wu noted. As circumstances and tasks evolve, China will continue to refine its modern military force structure according to Chinese characteristics, the spokesperson said. Regarding the task undertaken by the Aerospace Force, Wu said China's space policy is clear. We are committed to the peaceful use of space and are ready to work with all countries with the same commitment to strengthen exchanges, deepen cooperation and contribute to lasting peace and common security in space , did he declare.

