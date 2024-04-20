Wife Poisoned With Toilet Cleaner Suffers Heartburn, Claims Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed his wife, Bushra Bibi, was given food mixed with toilet cleaner,” Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

At a recent hearing in a corruption case involving 190 million people, held in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan informed the court that toilet cleaner was mixed in Bushra Bibi's food, causing a deterioration of his health with daily irritation of the stomach.

He said Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief medical officer Dr Asim Yousaf suggested conducting the Bushra Bibi tests at Shifa International Hospital.

However, he added that the prison administration was adamant about conducting the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

The court further advised Imran Khan to refrain from holding press conferences during the hearings. In response, the PTI founder said his statements had been misquoted and he spoke to journalists to clarify them.

The court emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum by recommending that interactions with the media take place after the hearing. In response, Imran Khan pointed out that the prison administration usually expels the media from the courtroom immediately after the proceedings.

He also asked the court to grant him a 10-minute session with the press after the hearing.

Earlier on April 15, Bushra Bibi filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and requested the court to conduct her medical examination and tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital in her choice to check if she had been poisoned. by contaminated food, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Imran Khan had alleged that his wife was poisoned at Bani Gala sub-jail. On Monday, Bushra Bibi filed a fresh plea in the High Court, seeking medical examination and tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi said she suffered from heartburn and pain in her throat and mouth and believed this was the result of eating poisoned meals.

Bibi said she was poisoned and subjected to psychological torture at her residence in Banigala, which was declared a sub-jail, according to a Dawn report.

(With contributions from ANI)

Published: April 20, 2024, 07:38 IST

