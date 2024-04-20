Politics
Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin attend the wedding of MPR President Bamsoet's daughter
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin would witness the marriage of Indonesian MPR President Bambang Soesatyo's fifth daughter Saras Shintya Putri (Chacha) to Avicenna Athalla Zaki Ghani Alli (Athala) at the Grand Ballroom of Mulia Hotel, Jalan Asia Afrika Senayan, Central Jakarta, Saturday (20/4/2024).
Jokowi was the best man at the bride's wedding and Ma'ruf Amin was the best man at the groom's wedding. During this time, Ma'ruf Amin was also asked to provide marriage advice and prayers to the bride and groom.
To the new couple, Ma'ruf Amin advised them to continue to maintain their marital bond because it is a sacred contract which in the Quran is called Mitsaqan Ghalidzastrong agreement.
When you, son of Avicenna, said that I accepted his marriage, you then made a heavy agreement, Mitsaqan Ghalidzato take over the position of (your wife) from her father, and as a result, you get everything that was not halal before, now becomes halal, said Ma'ruf Amin.
In fact, according to Sheikh Nawawi Al Bantani, continued Ma'ruf Amin, the agreement was not made with his wife but with Allah SWT.
Because the one who keeps your promise is Allah SWT. So be careful. So when you say I accept marriage, you are making a promise to Allah, he stressed.
Apart from this, Ma'ruf Amin also advised the bride and groom to clarify their intentions in marriage, especially that this marriage should be for worshiping Allah so that it will be rewarded.
Because many deeds are considered deeds of the world, but they become deeds in the hereafter and are rewarded because they have good intentions. Intentions therefore occupy a very important place, the world becomes the beyond thanks to intentions. “On the other hand, it could be the practice of the afterlife, the worship of the afterlife, but the intention is bad, it becomes a worldly practice that has no reward,” a- he explained.
In addition, on this occasion, Ma'ruf Amin also gave advice on several other important things to the bride and groom. First of all, Ma'ruf Amin asked them to accept each other's strengths and weaknesses. Because according to him, there is no perfect husband or wife in this world.
There is no perfect husband, there is no perfect wife, there must be flaws. Before becoming a husband you didn't know what it was, after becoming a husband you found out what it was amusing there is this boringhe said.
SecondMa'ruf Amin asked the bride and groom to continue to maintain their home as a sakinah (harmonious) home, which is not only based on mutual love (mawadah), but also a mutual affection (warahmah).
Love is what lasts until old age, until grandparents. If his wife is sick, take good care of him. It's not that anymore mawadahbut warahmah. That’s love, he said.
Third, Ma'ruf Amin advised the bride and groom to continue to instill a sense of mutual understanding (husnut tafahum) between them. According to him, this feeling of mutual understanding will lead to mutual understanding in order to avoid conflicts.
“If we both understand, let alone (something) that is right, (something) that is wrong will be forgiven,” he said.
In addition to President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, a number of personalities and officials were present at the event, including former Vice President Try Sutrisno, MPR Vice President Fadel Muhammad, Vice President Chairman of the DPR Muhaimin Iskandar, the Minister of State Enterprises. Erick Thohir, Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman and Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/megapolitan/2812106/jokowi-dan-maruf-amin-jadi-saksi-nikah-putri-ketua-mpr-bamsoet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin attend the wedding of MPR President Bamsoet's daughter
- US House of Representatives to vote on long-delayed foreign aid bills including support for Ukraine | House of Representatives
- Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Unwise, Education Officials Say
- What you need to know about the 2023 Michigan Football National Championship rings
- Best New Men's Clothing Releases This Week, April 19, 2024
- South Dakota provides millions of dollars in technology grants to nursing homes
- Satellite images show minor damage after Israel strikes Iran
- 2.4 magnitude earthquake confirmed in Berks | Berks Regional News
- Time, live stream and information
- UK rejects mobility deal with Europe to help young people travel and live abroad
- Johnson's party loses lead in UK opinion polls after sordid scandal
- In conversation with veteran Bollywood filmmaker KC Bokadia – Rising Kashmir