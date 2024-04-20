Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin attend the wedding of MPR President Bamsoet's daughter

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin would witness the marriage of Indonesian MPR President Bambang Soesatyo's fifth daughter Saras Shintya Putri (Chacha) to Avicenna Athalla Zaki Ghani Alli (Athala) at the Grand Ballroom of Mulia Hotel, Jalan Asia Afrika Senayan, Central Jakarta, Saturday (20/4/2024).

Jokowi was the best man at the bride's wedding and Ma'ruf Amin was the best man at the groom's wedding. During this time, Ma'ruf Amin was also asked to provide marriage advice and prayers to the bride and groom.

To the new couple, Ma'ruf Amin advised them to continue to maintain their marital bond because it is a sacred contract which in the Quran is called Mitsaqan Ghalidzastrong agreement.

When you, son of Avicenna, said that I accepted his marriage, you then made a heavy agreement, Mitsaqan Ghalidzato take over the position of (your wife) from her father, and as a result, you get everything that was not halal before, now becomes halal, said Ma'ruf Amin.

In fact, according to Sheikh Nawawi Al Bantani, continued Ma'ruf Amin, the agreement was not made with his wife but with Allah SWT.

Because the one who keeps your promise is Allah SWT. So be careful. So when you say I accept marriage, you are making a promise to Allah, he stressed.

Apart from this, Ma'ruf Amin also advised the bride and groom to clarify their intentions in marriage, especially that this marriage should be for worshiping Allah so that it will be rewarded.

Because many deeds are considered deeds of the world, but they become deeds in the hereafter and are rewarded because they have good intentions. Intentions therefore occupy a very important place, the world becomes the beyond thanks to intentions. “On the other hand, it could be the practice of the afterlife, the worship of the afterlife, but the intention is bad, it becomes a worldly practice that has no reward,” a- he explained.

In addition, on this occasion, Ma'ruf Amin also gave advice on several other important things to the bride and groom. First of all, Ma'ruf Amin asked them to accept each other's strengths and weaknesses. Because according to him, there is no perfect husband or wife in this world.

There is no perfect husband, there is no perfect wife, there must be flaws. Before becoming a husband you didn't know what it was, after becoming a husband you found out what it was amusing there is this boringhe said.

SecondMa'ruf Amin asked the bride and groom to continue to maintain their home as a sakinah (harmonious) home, which is not only based on mutual love (mawadah), but also a mutual affection (warahmah).

Love is what lasts until old age, until grandparents. If his wife is sick, take good care of him. It's not that anymore mawadahbut warahmah. That’s love, he said.

Third, Ma'ruf Amin advised the bride and groom to continue to instill a sense of mutual understanding (husnut tafahum) between them. According to him, this feeling of mutual understanding will lead to mutual understanding in order to avoid conflicts.

“If we both understand, let alone (something) that is right, (something) that is wrong will be forgiven,” he said.

In addition to President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, a number of personalities and officials were present at the event, including former Vice President Try Sutrisno, MPR Vice President Fadel Muhammad, Vice President Chairman of the DPR Muhaimin Iskandar, the Minister of State Enterprises. Erick Thohir, Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman and Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo.