Imran Khan on battling severe depression; says he was barely able to function: I tried my best to disappear: Bollywood News





After a gap of almost nine years since his last film, Katti Batti in 2015, actor Imran Khan has been making headlines for his active presence on social media. Unlike many actors who gradually fade from the public eye, Imran has engaged with his fans, sparking speculation about a potential return to the big screen. Her recent revelations about her mental health struggles and prioritizing her well-being have shed light on the personal struggles behind her absence from the film industry.

Imran Khan on battling severe depression; said he was barely able to function: I tried my best to disappear

In a candid interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan opened up about the pivotal moment that led to his decision to step away from acting. He revealed that a mental health crisis made him reevaluate his life and prioritize his well-being over his career. Imran revealed that this realization came to him around 2016-2017, prompting him to make significant changes in his lifestyle and mindset.

Imran Khan's journey of self-discovery began when he was faced with the reality that he was not healthy, strong, capable, as he previously believed. This revelation forced him to focus on improving his mental and emotional health. He acknowledged that although being an actor had been his passion and his profession, he recognized that it was “optional” in relation to the essential aspects of his well-being.

The week before Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na released, no one could have cared if I was walking down the street; “The week after it came out, all of a sudden there are people chasing my car,” he said, adding: “A movie doesn't do well, the same people in the industry who were champing at the bit to show up and pat me on the back, all of a sudden say, You're out of season, you're not the right type of flavor.

Imran Khan added, “During those years, I just wasn't able to do those things. I was barely able to function. When you're battling deep, severe depression, just getting up in the morning, brushing your teeth, and taking a shower is a monumental task. He also made sure to attend her therapy sessions.

The actor added that he tried his best to disappear and was not attached to fame. I did my best to disappear. I did not engage through these discussions. You know how desperately people cling to the spotlight, but I don't. I did the exact opposite of what you're supposed to do to stay relevant. Yet here we are, and here I am, he declared.

