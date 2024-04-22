Politics
Prabowo-Gibran team wins before Indonesian Constitutional Court – World
The Indonesian Constitutional Court on April 22 rejected the complaint filed by the losing parties in the presidential elections, stressing that the allegations submitted to the Court “have no legal basis.”
The court verdict effectively legitimized the landslide victory of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo. The duo will be sworn in as the country's president and vice president in October and will each serve a five-year term.
“The court rejects all requests (for a repeat of the presidential elections),” said Suhartoyo, president of the Constitutional Court, reading the court's decision on allegations of fraud made by Prabowo's opponents, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. Anies and Ganjar had asked the court for a repeat of the presidential election, alleging that “structured, systematic and massive” fraud had been committed during the February 14 vote.
Three of the court's eight judges also read their dissenting opinion and demanded a repeat of the elections in the capital Jakarta and the provinces of West Java, East Java, Bali and North Sumatra.
The court's decision was issued two weeks after receiving and processing the complaints filed by Anies and Ganjar. Anies and Ganjar, however, will not be able to appeal because the court's decision is final and binding.
Nixon Silfanus, chief commissioner of an investment management company in Jakarta, appreciates that the losing parties took their cases to court, preventing their supporters from resorting to violence.
“As for us, the business community, we always want (political) stability. Any court decision in favor of losing couples (in the 2024 elections) would lead to instability,” Silfanus said.
Before issuing its verdict, the court held hearings and interviewed witnesses to investigate the allegations against Prabowo and Gibran. Anies and Ganjar claimed that Widodo's administration used the popular welfare distribution program and deployed security agents and other state agencies to consolidate votes for Prabowo and Gibran. They said this went against existing rules that require the incumbent president to remain neutral during the election campaign.
Anies and Ganjar also claimed that Gibran's nomination as vice presidential candidate was illegitimate. Under current election laws, only citizens aged 40 and over are eligible to run for president and vice president. But under the presidency of Judge Anwar Usman, who is President Joko Widodo's brother-in-law, the Constitutional Court issued a ruling changing the minimum age limit, allowing Gibran, 36, to run for office.
Anwar was forced to resign from his post in November 2023 after the Constitutional Court's ethics board found him guilty of ethical violations for his failure to recuse himself from a case that would actually benefit his nephew. Despite Anwar's demotion, the court refused to overturn its ruling on legal age limits amid growing legal challenges from various individuals and groups.
Nus Bilo, deputy director of the NasDem Party's National Defense Academy and a member of its legal section, said: “Clean general elections show the nobility of a nation.” NasDem leads the coalition that supported Anies' candidacy.
Arya Fernández, head of the Department of Politics and Social Change at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, said that for political reasons the Court could not disqualify the results of the 2024 presidential election, Prabowo- Gibran being the winner. .
“The demand (from the two losing candidates) that the new vote take place on a national scale is very serious,” he declared, highlighting the 58 percent of the national votes obtained by the winning Prabowo-Gibran couple during the elections. elections of February 14.
Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at Atmajaya Catholic University in Jakarta, said people should accept today's decision by the Constitutional Court because judges struggled to obtain proof that there had been fraud “structured, systematic and massive” elections involving President Widodo. government officials and bureaucracy – as strongly asserted by both losing presidential candidates and political activists.
Fernandez and Kenawas found it encouraging and significant for the nation that three of the eight justices dissented. This is the first case in the history of the country's general elections, and it teaches citizens to be more aware of electoral fraud and its negative consequences on their life as a nation.
The First Sarmiento in Hong Kong contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202404/22/WS66266a94a31082fc043c3510.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prabowo-Gibran team wins before Indonesian Constitutional Court – World
- 21 experts who are fed up with Hollywood having a field day
- SAIC details blueprint to reinvigorate growth and innovation
- Narendra Modi accused of stoking tensions as voting continues in India | India
- The Superman actor auditioned for a role in the MCU, which would have seen him work alongside James Gunn before the DCU
- Roller Hockey falls into Epic 3OT National Finals
- 17 Sustainable Fashion Brands Vogue Editors Love
- My favorite Amazon sale of the day: Google Security Cameras
- The struggle to overcome alcoholism
- Erdogan meets Iraqi PM for talks on water, security and trade | News
- Boris Johnson's ex-wife 'blocked' his comment that 'he wished he was black'
- What do Bollywood deepfakes mean for global democracy?