Politics
PM Modis Rajasthan Hate Speech in Congress 16 Complaints to Election Commission
Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Gurdeep Singh Sappal and others leave after the meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on April 22, 2024. | Photo credit: Special arrangement
In strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modis' claims that the Congress manifesto talks about redistribution of wealth to Muslims, the main opposition party on Monday approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking action against Mr. Modi.
In its official representation to the EC, the Congress alleged that the Prime Minister was invoking religion and religious symbols to create enmity between groups and contended that the only remedy consistent with the principle of zero tolerance against practices of corruption is the disqualification of candidates who attempt to create a divide….
The party delegation, led by Abhishek Singhvi, however, did not argue for disqualification before the commission.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had termed Mr. Modi's speech as hate speech, sought a meeting with the Prime Minister to brief him about his election promise document.
EC refuses to comment on Modi's hate speech
The EC, however, refused to comment even as the Prime Minister's speech, delivered at a rally in Rajasthan Banswara on Sunday, snowballed into a major political controversy.
The Prime Minister must be held accountable by the EC for the brazen trampling of the model code of conduct as well as the entire gamut of electoral and other offenses committed by him and his party, the Congress said in a representation, adding that inaction the poll panel would tarnish his legacy.
Read also | PM has new tactics to distract from real issues: Rahul Gandhi on Modi's remarks on wealth redistribution
Speaking to reporters after presenting his case before the Election Committee, Mr. Singhvi said, “This is not a trial of those against whom we have filed a complaint but a trial of the Election Commission itself- even. This is a test of our constitutional spirit and philosophy, and I hope no one fails this test.
Asked what action the Congress would expect the EC to take against Mr Modi, Mr Singhvi replied: [EC] do in other cases.
Stepping up his political attack, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal accused Mr. Modi of lying about everything and spreading such fake news.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister to brief him about our manifesto. We will give him a copy of our manifesto. All our Congress workers and candidates will also send him a copy of our manifesto, Mr. Venugopal said.
Leading a counterattack against Mr. Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Prime Minister and the BJP insisted on over 400 seats to end social justice, social empowerment and reservations , enshrined in the Constitution written by Babasahedb Ambedkar.
Asking a series of questions on social media platform he would distribute land, gold and other valuables among the Muslims to the people. When and where did Congress declare that a survey would be conducted to assess the property of individuals, the gold held by women and the money held by tribal families? When and where did Congress declare that land and money belonging to government employees would be equally distributed? » asked the former Minister of Finance.
I don't remember any other Prime Minister making such outrageous statements as those of PM Modi in Jalore and Banswara in Rajasthan…
Mr Chidambaram said it was a shame that the level of debate had fallen to a new low after April 21.
The Prime Minister must have a certain respect for his predecessor. Dr. [Manmohan] Singh had said the first claim to resources lay with SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women and children. It is outrageous to twist one's words as Mr. Modi did, Mr. Chidambaram said.
In total, the Congress has filed 17 complaints with the EC, including use of religious photos and posters by the BJP in Gujarat and hosting of polarizing TV shows by a particular anchor of a Hindi channel .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-rajasthan-rally-alleged-hate-speech-congress-redistributing-wealth-muslims/article68094093.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modis Rajasthan Hate Speech in Congress 16 Complaints to Election Commission
- From Lynchburg to Hollywood, Oscar winner Randall Wallace returns home for the premiere of his show
- Women's tennis seeded 12th for the Atlantic 10 Championship
- Olivia Munn dazzles in a backless dress as she waves to fans while leaving her NYC hotel… a month after revealing her double mastectomy
- Trump Tried to 'Corrupt' 2016 Election, Prosecutor Says Silence in Opening Statement
- Microsoft hires former Meta executive to strengthen AI supercomputing team
- The lack of strategic seriousness of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- US, Philippines to hold military exercises in disputed South China Sea
- Janet King actress Marta Dusseldorp talks to Virginia Trioli on ABC TV's Creative Types
- Global Fashion students help others and the environment
- New Power for an Abundant Life Today Middle Class
- Israel-Hamas war: hundreds of bodies found in Khan Younis mass graves