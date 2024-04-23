Politics
Turkey welcomes Hamas leader amid growing criticism over inaction in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and his delegation in Istanbul last weekend, amid growing criticism in Turkey of his government's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas.
There was no press conference after the meeting. Erdogan's office issued a statement on the topics discussed with Haniyeh, who lives in exile in Qatar.
According to the statement, Erdogan and the Hamas leader discussed “Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory, in particular Gaza, what must be done to ensure adequate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as a process of just and lasting peace in the region. “
Erdogan also stressed the importance of Palestinians acting in unity, which he called “the most robust response to Israel and the path to victory is through unity and integrity.”
In a separate statement, Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) revealed that a Hamas delegation, including key members of the militant group, was present at the meeting.
Haniyeh's visit comes at a time when Erdogan's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas and his support for the Palestinian people have been questioned by the Islamist New Welfare Party, which came third nationally in the elections local news from last month.
On April 9, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce announced restrictions on the export of several groups of products to Israel in response to growing calls for a boycott in Turkey.
Some analysts believe the meeting between Erdogan and Haniyeh is aimed at consolidating his base.
“The AKP and Erdogan have been very exhausted recently regarding the Palestinian issue after it was revealed that there was trade with Israel,” Erhan Kelesoglu, an Istanbul-based Middle East expert, told VOA .
“The meeting with Hamas leaders actually allows the president [Erdogan] with the possibility of refreshing its image in front of the public. This shows that he is behind the Palestinian cause and Hamas,” Kelesoglu added.
On April 17, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Doha, Qatar, where he met with Haniyeh.
Later, in a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Fidan said Hamas had accepted the creation of a Palestinian state with the 1967 borders.
“They told me that after the creation of the Palestinian state, Hamas would no longer need an armed wing and that it would continue to be a political party,” Fidan said.
Some experts view Ankara's recent involvement alongside Hamas as an intention to play a mediating role.
Turkey intends to reassert its influence in the region by playing a mediating role, especially since Qatar's mediation capacity is reaching its limits, and Turkey has recently emerged as one of the intermediary countries in the relations with Iran, Evren Balta, a non-resident researcher at the Middle East Institute (MEI) in Washington, wrote in a analysis for the MEI blog.
However, it is unlikely that Israel or the United States would accept the role Turkey wishes to play or view the dissolution of Hamas' military wing as a sufficient step to engage with the organization, Balta added.
Israel's reaction
After the April 20 meeting, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz shared a photo of Erdogan shaking hands with Haniyeh on his X account.
“Erdogan, shame on you,” Katz wrote in a message in Turkish. He also listed his allegations of “rapes, murders and desecration of corpses” committed by “the Muslim Brotherhood”.
Hamas shares the Islamist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which Erdogan's AKP has also supported in the past.
Oncu Keceli, spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, reacted to Katz's statement on X by saying: “It is the Israeli authorities who should be ashamed. They massacred nearly 35,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.
“Trkiye's priority is to end the massacre in Gaza and create a Palestinian state to guarantee lasting peace in our region,” Keceli added.
More than 34,000 people have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities, since the start of the war in Gaza last October.
Comparison with the Turkish militia
On April 17, during a meeting of the ruling AKP parliamentary group, Erdogan accused critics of his handling of the Israel-Gaza war of slandering him, his party, his government and the Turkish Republic.
“Some of our measures may not be visible. We may not be able to explain some of our actions. However, those who question our sensitivity towards Palestine will sooner or later be embarrassed and disgraced,” Erdogan said.
“I say it very clearly and openly: Hamas is the same as Kuva-yi Milliye in Turkey during the war of independence,” Erdogan added.
He also called Hamas “a group of mujahideen fighting a battle to protect its lands and its people” after the October 7 attack. Mujahideen is an Arabic word for those who fight for Islam.
The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have classified Hamas as a terrorist organization.
Kuva-yi Milliye, founded in 1918, is the name of the Turkish militia that fought in the early days of Turkey's War of Independence and was later organized under the command of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey .
Erdogan's statement sparked debate in Turkey, with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) rejecting such similarity between Turkish national forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“Identifying Hamas with Kuva-yi Milliye means that “the Palestinian cause began with Hamas.” However, everyone knows very well that the [Palestinian] the struggle is one that has been going on for decades. And it certainly didn’t start with Hamas,” Oguz Kaan Salici, a CHP lawmaker in Istanbul and a member of the Turkish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told VOA.
The CHP calls for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/turkey-hosted-hamas-leader-amid-growing-criticism-over-inaction-in-gaza/7581045.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey welcomes Hamas leader amid growing criticism over inaction in Gaza
- UK passes controversial Rwanda asylum seeker bill
- Auburn football earns a transfer to Arkansas State
- Indonesian court rejects election disputes, confirms Prabowos victory
- Ohio State fashion pros share how to dress to the nines this summer and reveal summer 2024 trends
- Baby saved from dead mother's womb after Israeli strike. #Shorts #Gaza #BBCNews
- Sammy Hagar to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- CAA Womens Lacrosse Weekly Awards April 22
- President's budget ignores new Cold War
- US cites litany of human rights abuses in Israel, Gaza and West Bank
- All Three Blair Witch Project Stars Speak Out Against Lionsgate After Reboot Announcement – Finger Lakes Daily News
- 5 Kentucky Derby Jewelry That Delivers Edgy Fashion