Imran Khan set to make a comeback with comedy film Happy Patel directed by Vir Das?





Imran Khan is all set to make his imminent comeback to Bollywood soon. After staying away from the showbiz world for over nine years, Imran would be excited to make a comeback with his uncle Aamir Khan. Notably, Imran was introduced to the world of cinema in Aamir Khan's film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a child actor in 1988.

It later developed into a passion for cinema and he made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. He did a few films, enjoyed success and failure in a few projects, and then suddenly disappeared .

Imran Khan comeback film

As for his comeback film, Imran is set to play the character of Happy Patel in an animated comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Described as a laugh riot, the film embraces a mix of familiar elements and a unique and refreshing setting reminiscent of Imran's past works.

According to a source close to the film, filming has already started in Goa.

The source revealed that Imran has finally locked down his comeback plan, almost eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to films last year. He will star in and portray Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh riot and takes place in a familiar but uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. The shooting has already started in Goa.

What we know so far about Imran Khan's comeback film

Interestingly, the film is directed by comedian-actor Vir Das. This will be Vir's first film as a director after Imran and he worked in the 2011 black comedy film Delhi Belly.

Among other things we know about the film, Mona Singh will play an important role in the film. The female lead role has not yet been cast. There are also rumors that Aamir Khan is set to play a pivotal role in the film. But we don't know if it's true!

Meanwhile, before Happy Patel, Imran was supposed to make a comeback with a web series with Abbas Tyrewala but that project was shelved. The web series was supposed to feature Imran as an intelligence officer in a Disney+Hotstar spy thriller centered on the world of South Asian counter-espionage.

As for Aamir Khan, the actor has a few projects in the pipeline through his Aamir Khan Productions. After the success of Laapataa Ladies, which recently premiered on Netflix after a well-received theatrical release, the production house is coming up with four more exciting films. These include RS Prasanna's Sitare Zameen Par starring Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh, Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol, Sunil Pandey's Pritam Pyare starring Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood, and Junaid Khan's remake of One Day starring Sai Pallavi.

Zeba KhanZeba is a fashion and lifestyle journalist who has a keen eye for literature and all things vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from the four corners of the world.viewMore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bollywood/news-imran-khan-set-to-return-with-comedy-film-happy-patel-helmed-by-vir-das-716250 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos