Imran Khan's party not holding 'clandestine talks' with anyone, says President Gohar Khan





Lahore, Apr 30 (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not holding “clandestine talks” with anyone, its chairman lawyer Gohar Khan said, amid reports that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was reportedly given the green light for negotiations with the establishment and Addressing a press conference after a meeting with the 71-year-old PTI founder at Adiala jail, Gohar said suggested Monday that the former Prime Minister was only looking for names to hold negotiations. No negotiations have taken place yet, he added. “Today, the prison administration banned the PTI founder from speaking to the media, while several of our legal representatives were denied entry into the prison,” Gohar was quoted as saying by Express. . Tribune Newspaper. He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had been “exonerated from all charges, while the PTI founder was punished in trumped-up cases”. “The police are being used against our party. Maryam Nawaz, dressed in police attire, is sending a message that the police are subordinate to them, Gohar quoted the PTI founder as saying during their meeting. PTI chief Sher Afzal Marwat, who was alongside Gohar at the conference, said Imran Khan had criticized Foreign Minister Ishaq Dars as Deputy Prime Minister and called him the “leader” of Nawaz Des. “Consultations are underway for the selection of the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and a final decision will be announced tomorrow,” said Marwat, whose name is also doing the rounds for the post. Responding to reports of former PTI leaders joining the party, the leader maintained that only Imran would have the final say. On Sunday, reports said the cricketer-turned-politician had given his party the green light for negotiations with the establishment and political adversaries. However, the PTI founder made it clear that any negotiation must follow the rules, emphasizing the party's willingness to sit down with both the powers that be and political adversaries for the common good. How the negotiations will take place and in which environment should be decided first, only then will the way for negotiations be opened with those who are the stakeholders, he added.

