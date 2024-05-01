Istanbul police declare de facto state of emergency over May Day celebrations

On orders from President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government, the Istanbul governor's office declared a de facto state of emergency on Tuesday morning, closing Taksim Square to May Day celebrations.

According to the press release, metro, metrobus, tram and bus services will be restricted from the early hours of May 1. Public transportation will be largely suspended in the Beyolu district, where Taksim Square is located, as well as in neighborhoods like Beikta, Fatih and Ili; Main roads will be closed to traffic and Bosphorus crossings between the Anatolian and European sides will be blocked.

In addition to the traffic measures that will paralyze central Istanbul, the governorate has shown that it is preparing for a street war by asking municipalities to collect trash and stones from the streets. He directed the Road Maintenance Department to have a number of construction machines and trucks ready at designated points.

These measures constitute a show of force by the state apparatus led by Erdoan against the demonstrators on the International Day of Working Class Struggle. They have the same goal as the police repression of anti-genocide and anti-war protesters by the ruling elite in the United States, Europe and around the world to intimidate the opposition and the working class.

Taksim Square has symbolic meaning for the Turkish working class. On May 1, 1977, 34 people were killed and 136 injured by gunfire during celebrations in Taksim Square. The fact that no one was held accountable for the massacre reinforced the perception that it was a state reaction to growing class struggle.

After years of struggle, the Erdoan government was forced to reinstate May Day as a public holiday in 2009 and allow May Day celebrations in Taksim Square in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The rallies held in those years with The participation of hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated the falsity of the government's claim that the area had not been suitable for celebrations since 2013.

Social Equality, the predecessor of the Socialist Equality Group, carries the banner “The International Unites the Human Race” during the demonstration in Taksim Square on May 1, 2012.

In late May 2013, Taksim Square was occupied by protesters for almost two weeks during the Gezi Park protests, which erupted against the government's authoritarian policies and social inequality and involved millions of people across the country.

The government, which survived thanks to the help of bourgeois opposition parties and trade union confederations, declared the Gezi Park protests a coup attempt and repeatedly prosecuted and imprisoned the main organizers.

The government considers the reopening of Taksim Square to demonstrations as a vendetta and a challenge, like the Gezi Park affair, and the demonstrations are illegally banned.

The Constitutional Court (AYM) recently ruled that the closure of Taksim Square to workers on May 1, 2014 and 2015 violated the constitutional right to freedom of assembly.

Following this decision by the country's highest court, some unions and professional organizations designated Taksim Square as the location for the May Day rally in Istanbul in early April. They were followed by several pseudo-left parties.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gl said no mass celebrations would be allowed in Taksim Square on April 23. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also issued a statement on April 29, saying that Taksim Square and its surrounding areas are not suitable for meetings and protests.

Yerlikaya said that this area, where vehicle and pedestrian traffic is very intense, makes it difficult to take security measures and poses serious risks for the protection of human rights and freedoms. The unfounded and hypocritical nature of the minister's assertions is demonstrated by the measures taken by the governorate of Istanbul to paralyze the entire city.

Yerlikaya also attempted to label the protesters as terrorists and legitimize possible police violence, saying: We will never allow terrorist organizations that make appeals on social media to transform Labor and Solidarity Day celebrations. May 1st in a field of action and propaganda.

This is a global phenomenon that is intensifying. US-led NATO forces are waging war against Russia in Ukraine, genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and preparing for war against Iran and China. War abroad means war at home against social conditions and the democratic rights of the working class.

In the United States, students and academics are being vilified as anti-Semitic and violently arrested by police for protesting the Biden administration's support for genocide. In Europe, governments are engaged in a similar campaign of repression and witch-hunting. In Germany, the vilification of anti-Holocaust protesters as anti-Semitic laid the groundwork for the highest number of arrests of Jewish citizens for political activism since the fall of the Nazi regime.

In Turkey, despite Erdo's hypocritical statements of condemnation, the government remains complicit in the Gaza genocide by continuing its crucial steel and oil exports to Israel and allowing support for Israel from NATO bases in the country. Protests against this measure are met with violent police attacks. Last week in Istanbul, police attacked demonstrators protesting against German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his complicity in the genocide.

Protesters chant slogans during their May Day demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, May 1, 2023. [AP Photo/Khalil Hamra]

In Türkiye, as everywhere, this policy is bipartisan. The call of the bourgeois opposition led by the Republican People's Party (CHP), the trade union bureaucracies and the pseudo-left groups behind them to celebrate in Taksim Square has nothing to do with the mobilization of the working class against imperialist war, genocide and their source, capitalism. The goal is the opposite.

During the local elections of March 31, the CHP and its unionist and pseudo-leftist allies, coming out on top as the unjust beneficiaries of popular opposition, attempted to maintain growing class tensions within the borders of the capitalist order.

The Socialist Equality Group strongly opposes this arbitrary government attack on the democratic right to assemble and demonstrate and fights for the political independence of workers and young people from the pro-bourgeois opposition. -imperialist, the union bureaucracy and the pseudo-left. We call on our readers to join the online gathering of the International Committee of the Fourth International on May 4, which represents the struggle for socialism against imperialist war and capitalism.