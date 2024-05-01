Connect with us

Politics

Istanbul police declare de facto state of emergency over May Day celebrations

Istanbul police declare de facto state of emergency over May Day celebrations

 


On orders from President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government, the Istanbul governor's office declared a de facto state of emergency on Tuesday morning, closing Taksim Square to May Day celebrations.

According to the press release, metro, metrobus, tram and bus services will be restricted from the early hours of May 1. Public transportation will be largely suspended in the Beyolu district, where Taksim Square is located, as well as in neighborhoods like Beikta, Fatih and Ili; Main roads will be closed to traffic and Bosphorus crossings between the Anatolian and European sides will be blocked.

In addition to the traffic measures that will paralyze central Istanbul, the governorate has shown that it is preparing for a street war by asking municipalities to collect trash and stones from the streets. He directed the Road Maintenance Department to have a number of construction machines and trucks ready at designated points.

These measures constitute a show of force by the state apparatus led by Erdoan against the demonstrators on the International Day of Working Class Struggle. They have the same goal as the police repression of anti-genocide and anti-war protesters by the ruling elite in the United States, Europe and around the world to intimidate the opposition and the working class.

Taksim Square has symbolic meaning for the Turkish working class. On May 1, 1977, 34 people were killed and 136 injured by gunfire during celebrations in Taksim Square. The fact that no one was held accountable for the massacre reinforced the perception that it was a state reaction to growing class struggle.

After years of struggle, the Erdoan government was forced to reinstate May Day as a public holiday in 2009 and allow May Day celebrations in Taksim Square in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The rallies held in those years with The participation of hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated the falsity of the government's claim that the area had not been suitable for celebrations since 2013.

Social Equality, the predecessor of the Socialist Equality Group, carries the banner “The International Unites the Human Race” during the demonstration in Taksim Square on May 1, 2012.

In late May 2013, Taksim Square was occupied by protesters for almost two weeks during the Gezi Park protests, which erupted against the government's authoritarian policies and social inequality and involved millions of people across the country.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2024/04/30/idbe-a30.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: