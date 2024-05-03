Politics
PGI General Chairman Takes SBY, Jokowi's Promise to Solve Papuan Problem
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General President of the Fellowship of Churches Indonesia (PGI), Pastor Gomar Gultom, once again called on the sixth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and President Joko Widodo to resolve the conflict. Papua.
He claimed the promise was because the government's approach to the conflict in Papua was increasingly leading to violence, with the use of the term Free Papua Organization (OPM).
“I see from my readings that the transfer of the name KKB to OPM contrasts sharply with what our head of state, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) during his term, as well as what President Joko Widodo said during his presidency,” Gomar said during an Amnesty International online chat, Friday (3/5/2024).
Also read: The controversy surrounding the change of the term KKB to OPM is considered not to resolve the conflict in Papua
Gomar said SBY had repeatedly stated that it would solve the problems in Papua using a sincere approach. SBY has repeated this statement several times, including in the results of a meeting of Church leaders in Papua in 2011.
During his meeting in Cikeas, SBY said the issues could be resolved through a win-win solution.
“From SBY himself who said at the time “we can only solve the Papua problem with a win-win solution, that's the term he used”, Jakarta wants the unity of the Republic of Indonesia for Papua, my Papuan friends want independence, but I am sure there is a win-win solution, he said,” Gomar said.
“Unfortunately, this conversation did not continue,” Gomar continued.
Also read: Government urged to provide explanation after TNI changes KKB nomenclature to OPM
President Joko Widodo also said the same thing.
The active president of the Republic of Indonesia said that the Papua problem can be solved through a cultural approach.
“Pak Joko Widodo always talks about a cultural approach. It is a cultural approach that can solve Papua's problems, he said,” Gomar said.
In 2014, after being elected, Jokowi visited Papua and held meetings with various Papuan figures.
At that time, Gomar joined in and asked Jokowi not to start tackling the Papua problem from scratch, but to follow the road map prepared by the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) , today become the National Agency for Research on Innovation (BRIN). ).
“Unfortunately, from what I understand, Mr. Jokowi is focusing more on infrastructure development. This is clearly something positive at first glance, but it cannot solve the problem on this side either “there, especially if the approach is top-down,” added Gomar.
Also read: BRIN Researcher: Will the change from KKB to OPM end the humanitarian crisis in Papua?
He also said that Jokowi had visited Papua dozens of times, but there was no solution because the people he met were no longer people who disagreed with the central government.
“The president visited Papua at least 17 times, but his meetings took place only with parties in quotes Pro Jakarta and he never had dialogue with external parties, not even with the MRP,” he said. declared Gomar.
Therefore, he is concerned that the previous two presidents violated their own words that the solution in Papua could be resolved peacefully.
Today, military measures are being taken, with frightening consequences and could make civilians victims of armed conflict.
“I see from the OPM nomenclature that there is a security approach to every problem in Papua, and this is the main concern that it will ignore the legal approach that must be adopted by the police, the deepest concern,” said he declared.
Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/03/11455351/ketum-pgi-tagih-janji-sby-dan-jokowi-untuk-selesaikan-masalah-papua
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran's failure to return figure was a crime (FIA)
- Judge holds silence order hearing, Keith Davidson cross-examined in Trump secret trial
- PGI General Chairman Takes SBY, Jokowi's Promise to Solve Papuan Problem
- No surprise: US students criticize Biden's comments on Gaza encampments | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka organize final rematch of Madrid Open | Tennis
- The police leave the barricades and move to the UCLA camp
- One person dies during tuberculosis outbreak in Long Beach – NBC Los Angeles
- A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island
- Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID
- Try Chicken 69 at Tenderloin Indiane Kinara Fusion Restaurant
- Oregon Football is battling the Texas Longhorns for the five-star Florida Wide Receiver
- Photos: Teachers dress to impress at annual staff prom at Willmar High – West Central Tribune