Prosecutors release Cohen's secret recording of Trump discussing payment to Karen McDougal





During the 10th day of former President Donald Trump's secret trial, jurors heard a secret recording made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in which the two discussed a payment made to the former Playboy model, Karen McDougal. This is a brief update from Yahoo News on the criminal and civil cases against Trump. Here are the latest developments.

What happened today

During the testimony of forensic analyst Douglas Daus, prosecutors played a secret recording Cohen made of Trump in September 2016. During the conversation, Cohen is heard telling Trump: “I have to open a company for the transfer of all this information about our friend David. , in reference to David Pecker, then publisher of the National Enquirer, who paid McDougal $150,000 as part of a deal to bury negative stories about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. On the tape, Cohen briefs Trump that he spoke to the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, about the transaction and referred to the financing. In response, Trump is heard asking: what funding?

Enlarge

Recordings played for jury: Daus, who works for the Manhattan district attorney's office and examined the contents of Cohen's phones, obtained photographs, a meeting schedule, contact lists and recordings that were all presented as evidence Thursday. Cohen, who often secretly recorded his conversations with others, recorded one with Trump in September 2016. That appears to bolster the lawsuits' claim that Trump not only knew about the deal with the Enquirer to capture and killing negative stories about Trump in order to bolster his presidential campaign, but that he allowed it.

In another recording, Cohen is heard referencing what he said Trump told him about paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000. I can't even tell you how many times he told me, “I hate that we did it,” and my comment was, “But everyone we talked to told you that it “It was the right decision,” says Cohen. on the recording.

What have we done ? : Earlier in the day, Keith Davidson, an attorney who represented Daniels and McDougal in financial negotiations regarding their allegations of extramarital affairs with Trump, concluded his testimony. Prosecutors showed the jury a text message Davidson sent to National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard after Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 election. What did we do? Davidson sent a text message apparently referencing the deal that paid McDougal $150,000, but blocked his story from becoming public before votes were cast. Davidson testified that there was an understanding that their efforts could have helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign in some way.

Defense portrays Davidson as a serial extortionist: During cross-examination, Trump's lawyer Emil Bove sought to portray Davidson as a serial extortionist, highlighting his work helping other clients obtain drug payments. other celebrities, including Charlie Sheen, in order to bury salacious allegations. Time and again, he attempted to turn the tables on the prosecution witness, thereby bringing Davidson to justice. Bove also played a recording of a phone call between Davidson and Cohen, in which Davidson said Daniels wanted to be paid for her story more than you might imagine, adding: If [Trump] loses this election, and he's going to lose, we all lose all fucking leverage.

Another SLAPP Hearing: The day began with another hearing to determine whether Trump violated Judge Juan Mercans' silence order that prevents him from commenting on witnesses, the jury and court staff during the trial. Merchan, who last week fined Trump $9,000 for violating the hush order, has not made a final ruling on the final four cases reported by prosecutors. Later, Trump's lawyers asked Merchan if he would review posts Trump wanted to post on social media to see if they violated his silence order. Merchan said it was not his job to review messages in advance. “When in doubt, stay away,” Merchan added.

Trump says he's not allowed to testify: After the court was dismissed for the day, Trump spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, falsely claiming that he was not allowed to testify in the case because he was under a silence order.

And after?

Testimony resumes at trial Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET, with Daus returning to the witness stand.

The background to Trump's trials and court cases

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-trial-updates-prosecution-plays-cohens-secret-recording-of-trump-discussing-payment-to-karen-mcdougal-211935575.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos