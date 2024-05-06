Narendra Modi to hold two rallies in Mumbai | Bombay News





Mumbai: As poll dates approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to hold two rallies in the city which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address during a roadshow on May 15 and 17. PM Modi is also likely to have a meeting in Kalyan West for Bhiwandi constituency where BJP Kapil Patil is contesting and for Dr Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan Parliamentary constituency. (ANI) A key BJP leader said the final rally would be held at Shivaji Park on the evening of May 17 as election campaigning will end at 5 pm on May 18. We want a second rally in the western suburbs and are looking for a good location. , probably on May 15. We also want to take a small tour of the Prime Minister to Mumbai. Some candidates were declared late. Besides, Shiv Sena (UBT) is playing the Marathi card and trying to bridge the Marathi-Gujarati divide. A road show in Mumbai will try to bring us more votes, the BJP leader said. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! But a senior police officer said a roadshow could disrupt traffic in Mumbai. At present, Shivaji Park is in great demand. The group led by Eknath Shinde claimed this land on May 13. The NCP and the BJP also interest him. On May 17, the MNS and Shiv Sena UBT demanded Shivaji Park. The BMC G North Ward has sent the entire proposal to the state urban development department of the state government to take a final call to whom the land can be allotted. PM Modi is also likely to have a meeting in Kalyan West for Bhiwandi constituency where BJP Kapil Patil is contesting and for Dr Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan Parliamentary constituency.

