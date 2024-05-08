Donald Trump suffers huge vote against him in Indiana primary





Former President Donald Trump faced warning signs in Indiana's Republican primary, with former Republican rival Nikki Haley securing more than 20% of the vote despite dropping out of the White House race there two months ago.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, easily won the state Tuesday with 78.3 percent of the vote, continuing his overall dominance in GOP primaries, but the former South Carolina governor still got 21 .7 percent of the vote in Indiana, a total that equates to more than 128,000 votes.

Trump has already secured enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election in March after victories in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state, continuing a trend of resounding victories in Republican primaries in nationally.

There are signs, however, that the former president is struggling to win key support from GOP voters beyond his MAGA base, including more moderate Republicans who could be key to Trump's hopes of taking back the White House from the president Joe Biden in November.

Tuesday's results in Indiana follow a similar story in the recent GOP primary in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, where Haley, seen by most voters as a more moderate Republican candidate, received more than 158 000 votes (16.6%) despite dropping out of the race. in March following the Super Tuesday results.

What we know

Trump won all of Indiana's 58 delegates in the GOP primary on Tuesday, bringing his total to 2,037 to Haley's 97.

Trump's dominance in the Republican Party primaries has been partly overshadowed in recent months by the fact that Haley continues to receive notable support.

Tuesday's results follow Haley receiving more than 2 million votes on Super Tuesday, including winning Vermont, a reliable Democratic stronghold.

Haley also received more than 26 percent and 18 percent of the GOP primary vote in the key states of Michigan and Arizona respectively, representing hundreds of thousands of votes.

Multiple polls have indicated that many of Haley's supporters will not vote for Trump in the 2024 election.

Haley's support in Indiana, however, may have been bolstered by the fact that voters do not need to be registered with a particular political party before voting in primaries.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office for comment via email.

Views

Democratic pollster Matt McDermott said: “If Joe Biden lost 1 in 4 voters in every primary, it would make headlines across America. There is a massive protest vote against Trump, and that should be the first headline. »

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on more than two months ago. It's devastating for him.”

And after

GOP primaries in Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia will take place on May 14.

The Republican National Convention, for which Trump will be confirmed as the 2024 candidate, will take place in Milwaukee in July.

