Emmanuel Macron looks back on Xi Jinping's visit to France





During an informal conversation held on the sidelines of the May 8 commemorations, Emmanuel Macron and Yves de Gaulle, grandson of Charles de Gaulle, returned to the visit of the Chinese president and the historical symbolism it represents. A lasting understanding between Paris and Beijing. Monday May 6 and Tuesday May 7, and for the first time since the Covid-19 health crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping went to France as part of an official visit during which numerous themes were discussed with Emmanuel Macron, notably during an intimate lunch organized in the Pyrenees, in the legendary Col du Tourmalet. This Wednesday, May 8, on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany during the Second World War in Paris, Emmanuel Macron returned to this meeting with his Chinese counterpart during an informal conversation with Yves de Gaulle, grandson of Charles de Gaulle, presents the ceremony. “There are agreements, there are disagreements, that's the very meaning of democracy. People today would like us to do diplomacy only with people who think like us. Which is not really the meaning of democracy. diplomacy”, summarized the President of the Republic. “Xi Jinping is very attached to this relationship” An extremely symbolic dialogue from a historical point of view. In 1964, it was in fact General De Gaulle who, on his own initiative and provoking the ire of many Western allies, led by the United States, took the decision to renew diplomatic relations with Beijing. “You certainly remember, it was a choice which aroused the hostility of our allies. It was almost hysterical at times,” recalls Yves de Gaulle. “People forget that we sometimes do great things by overturning habits and preconceived ideas. After everyone shouted, they all followed. Fortunately it was done, otherwise we would have been trapped in this story …It’s the only generation that could do it,” replied Emmanuel Macron. “In any case it was very moving to have him there. He (Xi Jinping, Editor's note) is very attached to this relationship,” continued the President of the Republic, again referring to his counterpart's visit. Many themes covered During the two days of Xi Jinping's visit, many subjects were discussed with Emmanuel Macron. Among them, the question of “human rights”, indicated the analysis this Tuesday, May 7. The French president had made it known before Xi Jinping's arrival that he preferred to discuss these sensitive issues “behind closed doors” while the situation of the Tibetans and that of the Ughurs arouse a major motion in France. at Elysee or in the heart of the Pyrenees, the two men expressed their joy at establishing new strong links between the two countries and spoke of a “solid friendship” between Paris and Beijing.

