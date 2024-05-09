PM: channels with Turkey must remain open





Responding to calls that his planned Monday visit to Ankara should be postponed due to the conversion of Istanbul's Chora Monastery into a mosque, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed on Wednesday that this would not be the right course of action as the canals must be open. maintained. He, however, said he would express his deep displeasure to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the conversion of the historic Byzantine monastery, which dates back to the 6th century AD, into a mosque. There is no shortage of mosques in the city. This is no way to treat cultural heritage. Polish [Constantinople, modern-day Istanbul] was the capital of Byzantium and Orthodoxy for over a thousand years. We protect monuments, we would never do such a thing, he said in a long interview with Proto Thema. It is much better for me to address President Erdogan myself to express my deep dissatisfaction with this choice of the Turkish government rather than to create a crisis in Greek-Turkish relations, which would reverse the important progress we have made over the past year. last, he said. stress Mitsotakis noted that Greece has not budged from its position in recent years regarding respect for Muslim monuments. Referring to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's upcoming visit to Athens to address his compatriots, Mitsotakis made it clear that he had the right to do so, adding, however, that it was an option that, at the current stage, given the European elections situation, seems rather unnecessary to me. We will neither prohibit nor facilitate it, he added. He also admitted that the case of the imprisoned elected mayor of Greek origin, Fredi Beleri, had created great tensions in Greek-Albanian relations. However, he stressed, the issue is not bilateral but concerns the rule of law and how Albania treats minorities. Addressing the conflict with the Church of Greece over same-sex marriage, he described it as a disagreement expressed openly and civilly. From the first moment we knew that the Church would not agree with this option, but I want to remind you that I was the first to respect the different points of view, he said, grateful the difficulty of the Church in accepting it.

