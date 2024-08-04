Talks within constitutional limits, says Imran





PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said he is open to negotiations but only within the framework provided by the Constitution.

“I will hold talks while respecting the Constitution,” the PTI founder said while addressing reporters in Adia jail.

The former prime minister's remarks come in the context of his willingness to hold negotiations with the military, where he even called on the latter to appoint a representative to organize talks.

Continuing on the issue of negotiations, Khan reiterated the party's long-standing demand to get back its mandate, which was allegedly stolen from it. He also said, “How can it talk with the incumbent government, which will collapse if the election results of four constituencies are opened and examined?”

Asked whether Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman and Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai had refused to hold talks with the army, the PTI founder clarified that he had actually asked the veteran politician to hold talks with political parties. Achakzai will hold talks only with political parties, he said.

Asked if he was reversing his earlier statement where he had taken Achakzai's name for talks with the army, the PTI founder mocked the PMLN for going back on its vote and trying to restore the sanctity of the people's vote.

The biggest turnaround of a person is the one who demands respect for the vote but instead has himself given respect to the person. Asked about the reasons for terminating Sher Afzal Marwats' membership term in the party, the former prime minister initially did not give an answer. However, when asked about the issue, he said he would discuss it at another time.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the PTI was not responsible for the May 9 tragedy, calling it a conspiracy.

“This is a conspiracy against us. If we are wrong, we are ready to apologise. But the mistake has to be proved first. If it is your mistake, don’t expect us to apologise,” he said in an interview with reporters after meeting Imran at Adiala jail.

He said the government had invited them to negotiate, but their position was that it lacked legitimacy.

“When we negotiate, we will not forget our martyrs,” he added.

He said PTI founder chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was committed to his ideology, which could not be limited.

He urged the nation to participate wholeheartedly in the August 5 rally and demonstrate support for the ideology of its leaders.

I hold an official position, I have contacts and discussions with the establishment, but nothing concrete has emerged so far, he said.

Gandapur conveyed Imran Khan's concerns over the country's economy and said his leader was ready to talk for the sake of the country.

A committee has also been formed, and they are committed to respecting the decisions of their leader, he added.

The KP chief minister expressed his resentment over the unfair treatment they received, noting that Andleeb Abbas had left the party without spending a single day in jail, while Murad Raas had made 1,800 calls and was now appearing on TV shows.

We are bound by the decisions of our leader, he said, adding that those who do not respect the court's decisions should be left to their own devices.

Gandapur said he would announce a rally in Islamabad and if he was unable to do so, he would quit politics.

He remembers telling Rana Sanaullah about his plans before, which prompted him to go into hiding upon his arrival.

The KP chief minister stressed the need for terms of reference for negotiations, saying expression of mutual concerns was essential to resolve issues.

He accused the opposition of stealing their mandate and mentioned that the founding president had always advocated dialogue, by forming a negotiation committee.

In Punjab, he noted, there was fascism and complaints were being lodged.

They do not give Form 45, but those who have Form 47 sit in the assembly, he said.

He expressed optimism about the progress made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, referring to the ceasefire in Parachinar, where a land dispute between two groups was falsely portrayed as terrorism and given a religious colour.

Regarding Sher Afzal Marwat, the chief minister affirmed his relationship and contacts with him, noting that notices were sent to him on the instructions of the party presidents.

“I told Sher Afzal Marwat to tolerate criticism and we will sort out the internal issues of the party internally. I think we should not close the doors to reconciliation,” he said, adding that he was not aware of Marwat's notification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1216472-talks-within-constitutional-limits-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

